Wizards Veterans Set Tone in Win vs. Bulls

The Washington Wizards used some veteran experience to beat the Chicago Bulls.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) takes a shot over Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back in the win column after a 125-107 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at the Capital One Arena.

Even though the Wizards are mostly a younger team, they still need to have their veterans add value to make things whole.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe was proud of the contributions made by the veteran members of the team off the bench in the win against the Bulls.

“Those guys have been great," Keefe said postgame. "They just know how to play, give us some structure, good passing, keep us organized um but I really thought when those guys came in the game they changed the game defensively. I think Kyle [Kuzma] took a charge, [Jonas Valanciunas] was really physical on the rim and then Malcolm [Brogdon] was physical on the perimeter. That's when our defense really kicked in.”

Brogdon, Valanciunas and Corey Kispert each scored in double figures for the Wizards, combining for 39 points off the bench. Kuzma added five points but also had a strong impact on the defensive end of the floor.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, it is unsure as to how much longer these veterans will be on the team, so the Wizards should take advantage of them while they are still on the roster. The veterans are a big part of the reason why the Wizards have turned a corner here in the past few games, so if they continue to play at this level, expect more wins in Washington's future.

The Wizards are back in action on Friday as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET from inside the Smoothie King Center. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.

