Wizards' Keys to Victory Over Heat
The Washington Wizards are starting the week facing the Miami Heat in game three of their current five game road trip, which happens to be the last homestand of the season. Both teams have a laundry list of injuries, and while both teams are playing for draft position, the Wizards will have the most to gain or lose.
Playing to win builds culture, and you could argue that culture is the foundation of any successful rebuild. Winning also means taking a small but risky chance when you look at the already slim chance of gaining the 1st overall pick. The Wizards will need to find a way to balance their priorities and develop their young talent, yet keep themselves in the position to draft a future superstar. It starts tonight, and there are three ways that the Wizards can beat the Heat in DC:
Control the paint
This is a favorable matchup, but if the Wizards don't bring the energy, it could be a humbling experience. Kel'el Ware is a similar player to Alex Sarr, so it should be a matchup to watch. Bam Adebayo could be a problem, so it should be interesting to see if Brian Keefe decides to go with a taller lineup with Tristan Vukcevic at power forward. When it comes to energy, expect Richaun Holmes to bring the intensity in the paint and help the Wizards win the rebound battle.
Play with controlled aggressiveness
We know this young squad can flat-out score. They can shoot from three and attack the rim with fury. AJ Johnson and Colby Jones have proven to be intriguing prospects who could be part of the overall long-term vision of the Wizards Front Office. Young players tend to be prone to turnovers and mistakes, but if the young guys can't control their aggression and use it as a way to open up the offense, they'll basically be defeating themselves.
In team basketball, everybody eats
When this team plays as a team, they win as a team. Their young and still raw, but this team is oozing with young talent. All five draft picks under GM Will Dawkins look like hits and we haven't even talked about AJ Johnson or Colby Jones, and it appears Jaylen Martin can be added to that list. The best way to develop young talent into team players and get the most out of them is to teach them to look for opportunities for themselves, but for others, and try to get more touches on possessions.
Prediction: Wizards win in OT 109-108
