Wizards' Keys to Victory Over Kings
The Washington Wizards have two games left on this home stand, which happens to be the last home stand of the season. They have only three home games left overall, so the finish line is in sight.
While the Wizards will be watching the playoffs from the house, all eyes will be on the NCAA tournament and the NBA Draft. Culture is important though, and the Wizards should try to gather as much momentum as possible heading into the offseason. There are three key areas that the Wizards should utilize if they want to grab a win over an inconsistent Kings team.
Play for a roster spot
There has been a general lack of intensity and energy with the Wizards lately, and a lot of that has to do with them being comfortable. The young players know they have long leashes and have stopped playing and fighting for their roster spots. If they get back to playing like tomorrow isn't guaranteed, the energy will show and they'll be in better positions to win. The talent is there, but talent isn't everything. The mental side is often overlooked and unappreciated.
Play to win
Just like with playing for their roster spots, they need to get back to playing hard, playing to win. At this point, they will only have a 14% chance at the top pick, and the Wizards won't drop any further than the 5th pick and while the objective is drafting Cooper Flagg, the top 5 is so loaded that the Wizards can't miss. Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, and Tre Johnson could all be franchise-altering moves for the Wizards. Why not ball out till the end?
Play with a chip, bring some attitude
Like previously asked, why not ball out till game 82? Again, the draft lottery is a roll of the dice, so why not? The Kings have underachieved this season due to the firing of Head Coach Mike Brown and the trade of franchise cornerstone De'Aaron Foxx to San Antonio. They're still stacked with talent, though. Don't forget about Lavine, DeRozan, and Sabonis. They also have Malik Monk and a familiar face in Valanciunas. The Wizards must bring the energy and a little bit of attitude. Look for Poole and Smart to lead the charge, but Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Champagnie could play important minutes. Again, why not?
Prediction: Kings win
