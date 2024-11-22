Wizards Star Drawing Trade Interest
The Washington Wizards are expected to be one of the bigger sellers ahead this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
Among the players that could be on the block is Kyle Kuzma, and Forbes insider Evan Sidery named him as a potential target for other teams.
"The Wizards are expected to shop Kyle Kuzma on the trade market leading up to February’s deadline," Sidery tweeted. "Kuzma is averaging 17.0 points per game on a career-low 48.3 TS% so far this season for Washington. The 29-year-old wing is on a descending contract that runs through 2026-27."
Trading Kuzma isn't a guarantee considering he still has two years on his contract after the season. This means that the Wizards will be able to fetch quite a large package for him in return if another team is willing to acquire him.
Earlier in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma proved to be a strong role player as he was part of the 2020 championship team. Once the Lakers traded him to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook in 2021, he became a top option for Washington. However, Kuzma and the Wizards have plummeted to the bottom of the barrel in the Eastern Conference standings.
While Kuzma has the potential to be a No. 1 or 2 option for a team, he probably works better as a No. 3 or 4 option for a contender, much like he was with the Lakers.
Now, it's up to contending teams to determine if adding Kuzma is worth it for them in the long run.
In the meantime, Kuzma will continue running things through with the Wizards. They look to break their nine-game losing streak tonight when the defending champion Boston Celtics come to town for an NBA Cup matchup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!