Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Facing Pressure
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has struggled to adapt to the team's new philosophy this season. With injuries plaguing him earlier in the year and younger players eclipsing his role in the rotation, Kuzma has struggled to find his footing with the Wizards.
ESPN writer Ohm Youngmisuk named Kuzma as the player with the most pressure at this point in the season.
"Kyle Kuzma has not looked quite like himself. He has battled injuries and is averaging just 14.4 points, his lowest since he was with the Lakers in 2020-21," Youngmisuk writes.
"He is shooting a career-low 42.5% and just 25.7% from 3. And on top of that, Kuzma will have to see what happens before the trade deadline. Last season, Dallas wanted to trade for Kuzma, but the forward told Washington he didn't want to be traded to the Mavs."
Kuzma has received interest from teams ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but the price for the 29-year-old forward has significantly dropped compared to last year.
Kuzma still has two years left on his deal, so the Wizards may not be rushing to trade him away from the nation's capital. However, trading him would be a way to clear the air for the younger players on the roster and Kuzma himself.
Kuzma can get a fresh start, where he could hope to get his career back on track and the Wizards can march forward without the need to play him in favor of some of the younger players on the roster. Then, the pressure can either dissipate or be channeled in other areas.
Kuzma and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from inside the Intuit Dome.
