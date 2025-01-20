Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Bright Spots Amidst 10-Game Losing Streak

The Washington Wizards have lost a lot, but they have also gained a lot as well.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) talks to referee Evan Scott (78) during the first quarter of the game between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) talks to referee Evan Scott (78) during the first quarter of the game between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are on their second double-digit losing streak of the season after falling to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night to clinch their 10th straight defeat.

Even though the Wizards have a 6-35 record through 41 games, there are some bright spots that the team has to look forward to.

"Statistically, the Wizards haven’t been quite as bad over this 10-game losing streak (minus 17.2 points per 100 possessions) as they were over their 16-game streak earlier in the season (minus 18.9)," NBA.com analyst John Schuhmann writes.

"The offense has been better than those of the Nets and Magic over the last 17 days, with six guys who’ve played in at least seven of the 10 games having averaged double-figures. Leading scorer Jordan Poole continues to score much more efficiently (true shooting percentage of 59.3%) than he did last season (52.9%). His 73-for-160 (45.6%) on pull-up 3-pointers is the second-best mark among 58 players who’ve attempted at least 75 and is up from 30.4% last season."

Someone in the offense has to eat, and Poole has cooked the most for the Wizards. He is beginning to learn how to be a No. 1 option on a nightly basis, and he has grown into that role nicely for the Wizards over the course of the first half of the season.

The Wizards are also seeing growth from their rookie class, and the losing isn't completely deterring their experience going through their first season. The losing was to be expected, but that doesn't mean Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George aren't growing. If anything, the losing is helping them learn a lot, and eventually, these lessons will pay off.

The Wizards return to the court tomorrow night as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.

