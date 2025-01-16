Wizards Guard Among All-Star Vote Leaders
The NBA All-Star Game is set to take place next month, and there may be a representative from the Washington Wizards.
The league released another update on All-Star voting and Wizards guard Jordan Poole ranks ninth among Eastern Conference backcourt players with just over 337,000 votes.
The players with more votes than Poole are Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), who has nearly two million votes.
Poole has played well enough to warrant consideration for his first All-Star appearance. He is averaging 21.5 points per game, which marks a career-high for him.
The fan votes determine the starting lineup while the rest of the team is chosen by the coaches. Therefore, it is still very unlikely for the Wizards to see Poole make it to the All-Star Game, but to see him in the top group of contenders should definitely make Washington happy.
Poole is being tasked with taking on the responsibilities of a leading scorer for a team that doesn't have very many scoring weapons, and he is taking the job on board like a champ.
The Wizards haven't made much progress this season, but they would be much further back if it weren't for Poole's efforts.
Poole is only 25 years old, but if he can continue pushing forward to become a stronger scorer, the Wizards guard could be well on pace to become an All-Star as long as the team around him improves as well.
Poole and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
