NBA Announces Wizards Schedule Changes

The Washington Wizards are finding some of their games moved on the schedule.

Jan 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are among the handful of teams that are finding their schedule affected after the recent postponements of games in the Los Angeles area.

Though the Wizards did not have any of their games canceled themselves, some of their schedule is being moved around to accommodate other teams.

Here are the three games that have been shuffled around:

Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz

The Wizards were set to meet the Jazz next week in Salt Lake City on their road trip. However, they will now go to Utah on Mar. 19.

Washington Wizards at LA Clippers

Instead of playing the Jazz on Jan. 23, that game will go to the Clippers instead. It will mark Washington's first trip to the Intuit Dome, which was originally scheduled for Mar. 16.

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

Instead of playing on Mar. 18, the Wizards' annual trip to Portland has been moved up one day to Mar. 17. This is to ensure that the Wizards don't play four games in five nights since games are already scheduled on Mar. 21 at home against the Orlando Magic and Mar. 22 on the road against the New York Knicks.

These are small changes for the Wizards, but they shouldn't have too much of an effect especially since Washington is nowhere close to playoff contention for the upcoming season. Though, it could change some travel plans for Wizards fans looking to cheer the team on while on the west coast.

In the meantime, the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the struggling Phoenix Suns in their annual trip to the nation's capital. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

