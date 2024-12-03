Wizards Forward Remains Out vs. Cavaliers
The Washington Wizards have a tall task tonight when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the league's best record at 18-3, in the final game of the Emirates NBA Cup.
But their job may just be a little bit harder as veteran forward Kyle Kuzma is set to miss his second consecutive game with a rib injury.
Kuzma, 29, is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far this season for the Wizards, which is among the leaders on the team.
While Kuzma hasn't done much to contribute to winning this season, not having him on the floor makes things more difficult for the Wizards.
Joining Kuzma on the injury report are two-way center Tristan Vukcevic and veteran forward Saddiq Bey, both of whom are dealing with knee injuries.
For the Cavaliers, power forward Dean Wade and small forward Max Strus are out with ankle injuries while Emoni Bates is dealing with a knee injury.
Tipoff for tonight's game between the Wizards and Cavaliers is set for 7 p.m. ET inside RocketMortgage FieldHouse. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.
