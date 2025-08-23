Wizards Forward Impresses in FIBA AmeriCup Debut
Washington Wizards fans are blessed to be able to see some of their young guns in action this offseason. Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly are participating in FIBA EuroCup, and have impressed so far. Now Kyshawn George made his debut for Team Canada in FIBA AmeriCup, and like his Wizards teammates, he stole the show.
Kyshawn George, who can play for Team Canada thanks to his dad, decided to get some extra reps in. In his debut game, he would put up 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four steals. There were so many key takeaways from this match against Venezuela.
The first was his defense, as he put on an absolute masterclass on that side of the ball. Finishing with four steals is impressive, but add in his two blocks, and it makes it seem like no one could score on George. The Wizards have no set-in-stone top-tier defenders, but they have potential in some. Both Sarr and rookie Jamir Watkins impressed during Summer League, but now George is inserting himself into the mix.
Next was his shooting, as George shot the lights out of the gym in this matchup. He had 18 points at a really high efficiency. George ended up shooting over 5o percent from both the field and three, knocking down four of his seven three-point attempts. There is potential all over the roster for some offensive highlight machines. Tre Johnson was practically one in college, and AJ Johnson has the potential to be a walking highlight reel off the bench. George may not have the same explosiveness as either Johnson, but he can give you excellent efficiency.
Then there was his overall impact on winning. George has not experienced many wins at the NBA level quite yet, but he was not a stranger to contributing to winning basketball in his AmeriCup debut. The second year, Wizard put up a +29 in this one, clearly showing he was doing everything to help win. Plus-minus can be a very deceiving stat, but anytime one is this high, it clearly shows and states that this player went above and beyond to help his squad win.
Overall, it was a solid game from the forward, leading the way to a victory for Team Canada. Hopefully he can do it again and not let it be a fluke performance. Even so, these reps are invaluable and help improve the young forward.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!