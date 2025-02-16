Wizards Rookie Proving His Worth
Washington Wizards rookie forward Kyshawn George had an uphill battle begin when he was chosen with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
George was traded on draft night from the New York Knicks to the Wizards, giving him a chance to go from an opportunity where he likely wouldn't get any playing time to one where he would be awarded the situation to be on the floor frequently.
That situation has changed the perspective on George, moving him up from No. 24 to 18 in Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey's 2024 NBA re-draft exercise.
"The aesthetics of Kyshawn George's game give him the runway to have a Mikal Bridges-esque arc. To be sure, they are different players. But George has more ball skills than credited and awesome positional range on defense," Bailey writes.
"Once he bangs in more of his threes—and he will—he'll actualize the portrait of the consummate glue guy."
Chosen in George's original position at No. 24 was Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead, who has improved from his status as a second-round pick.
"Jamal Shead plays with a mad scientist's abandon at both ends of the floor. And it looks good on him," Bailey writes.
"Standing 6'0" leaves him at an inherent disadvantage when getting screened. But he has the strength, smarts and overarching tenacity to limit the impact. He also seldom looks overmatched when tussling with properly sized 2 guards.
"Shead's driving and finishing belie his size and serve as a springboard for his playmaking. The jumper may never be lights out, but in a development we should all be watching, he's splashing in almost 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes."
A big part of George's success has been his situation with the Wizards. The fact that Washington is rebuilding gives George a chance to play heavy minutes as a rookie.
In 48 appearances, George has made 18 starts, averaging 8.1 points per game.
