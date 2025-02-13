Wizards Midseason Grades: Kyshawn George May Be Steal of Draft
The Washington Wizards have come a long way. Finding talent in the draft had been an issue under the last two general managers, Ernie Grunfeld and his protege Tommy Sheppard. There's a long list of players who could have been not only stars in DC, but hall of famers in DC. The Wizards were in a position to draft Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and even Kawhi Leonard but the show goes on.
There's a new sheriff in town named Will Dawkins and he has created a new narrative in the nation's capital, this team is building for the future and building it the right way. The Wizards selected Kyshawn George with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and have appeared to have struck gold. How did he grade at the All-Star break?
Where he excels
Kyshawn George fits in with the current NBA trend of three-point shooting. His ability to score from the perimeter has been a very bright spot for the Wizards this season and was an attribute that the Wizards loved about him in the draft. It doesn't stop there though. He possesses the size and skills to be a versatile swingman, yet he sees himself as a guard at 6'8. He's very strong defensively with a long reach and decent at driving to the basket and creating scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. The potential is through the roof for Kyshawn but what are his flaws?
What are his flaws
Well, he's not the quickest player, although he compensates with ball handling skills and an understanding of the game that indicates high basketball IQ. There is also room for improvement in ball control and decision-making on the court. He's a forward who plays like a guard, which can be a good and bad thing. Finally, he needs to work on scoring more efficiently near the basket and not rely so much on his perimeter game. The stronger he gets, the more effective he'll be in the paint.
Grade = B
I graded "3Shawn" a B because his overall game this season has been solid, he just suffers from the same problem as most young players, consistentcy problems. When Kyle Kuzma was out with an injury, the stepped up and now that Kuzma is gone, has played great holding down the Power Forwar postion. His defense is very underrated and when he puts it all together, he'll be one of the best under the radar 3&D prospects in the NBA.
Keep your eye on this one.
