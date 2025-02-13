Inside The Wizards

Wizards Could Add Another French Prospect

The Washington Wizards could possibly keep their French connection going in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) and forward Alexandre Sarr (20) fight over a loose ball in the second half at Toyota Center.
The Washington Wizards have developed a French connection with their youth as Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr all speak the language.

The Wizards may look to double down on that trend with their second first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In ESPN's latest two-round mock draft, the Wizards are slated to select French wing Noah Penda with the No. 27 overall pick.

"We watched Penda put on an outstanding showing at the LNB Young Star game in Paris last month in front of dozens of NBA scouts and executives," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony writes.

"Penda is in the middle of a strong season with Le Mans in the French first division, playing an important role for a playoff team, showcasing his strong feel for the game, defensive versatility, passing, and many positive role-playing qualities that drive winning. NBA teams will want to take a closer look at his shooting, quickness, and explosiveness in the predraft process as soon as Penda's season is complete to determine his precise standing among his American peers in this class and what position he best projects at defensively."

Penda, 20, would have top fight for opportunity among the several prospects already in the Wizards organization, but he would be given an opportunity to make his mark.

"The Wizards picked up this selection from the Grizzlies at the trade deadline in exchange for taking on Marcus Smart's contract, with Memphis maneuvering to save costs," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo writes.

"Penda would offer long-term sleeper potential and profiles as the type of prospect Washington has shown a willingness to invest in developmentally, operating with the luxury of a longer timeline. Given the early stage of this process, it won't be a surprise to see the Wizards target younger players, after adding Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George in last year's draft."

The 2025 NBA Draft will take place from June 25-26.

