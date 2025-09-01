Wizards Forward, Canada Finish Fourth in FIBA AmeriCup
Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George's time suiting up for Team Canada this summer has come to an end. After a brutal loss to Argentina in the FIBA AmeriCup semifinals, Canada and George would go on to play the United States in the third-place game. They ultimately lost 90-85 and finished fourth in the tournament with a record of 4-2.
George would have a slow start to this game, only recording a single rebound in the first half of action. He played solid defense, but offensively, he was a ghost. They desperately needed him to get going if they wanted a chance to win the game. Luckily, George put up a dominant second half against the United States.
George would have 14 points in the second half of the third-place game. This was not enough, though, as the slow start proved to be Team Canada's downfall in this one. If George were able to get something going on offense in the first half, whether that was finding open teammates or taking some shots, the outcome would have been different. Still, George did all he could and left everything out on the court for the same country his father suited up for before.
The Wizards forward finished the matchup with 14 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field, five rebounds, and two turnovers. Overall, this is a solid performance for the young forward. The only downside to his game, besides the first half, was his five personal fouls in the game. Other than that, there is not much to complain about with his performance.
George ultimately stole the show for Team Canada in this tournament. The Wizards forward would average 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and shoot an average of 46.2 percent from three-point range. George was first in points, second in efficiency, third in assists, and second in steals per game for Team Canada during their AmeriCup run. George was also second in three-point percentage.
Overall, this was a breakout tournament for the second-year Wizards player. His position group is stacked, especially with Bilal Coulibaly now looking like one of the best players for France in EuroBasket. Now it turns into a battle between himself and Whitmore for minutes. With his play for Team Canada, George should have the edge over the former Houston Rockets forward. All these uncertainties and questions will be answered, though, during preseason action starting on October 12th.
