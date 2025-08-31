Bilal Coulibaly, France Lose to Former Wizards Teammate

France loses to Israel, 82-69, and falls to 2-1 in EuroBasket.



Bilal Coulibaly had a relatively quiet game: 4 PTS, 4 REB on 1-4 FG in 16 minutes.



Alex Sarr (calf) didn’t play.



Former Wizard Deni Avdija was the game’s leading scorer with 23 PTS and 8 REB.