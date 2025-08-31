Bilal Coulibaly, France Lose to Former Wizards Teammate
France played their final group stage game against Israel and ended up losing 82-69. The loss was unfortunate, but it does not eliminate them from EuroBasket at this time. More group play games are taking place before the round of 16, where France is expected to advance. Still, a win over Israel would have secured them a spot in bracket play with a 3-0 record in group play, but they finished with a 2-1 record. One former Washington Wizards player found himself on the winning team.
Alex Sarr ultimately did not play in this matchup, as he was listed as out due to a calf injury. It is best to play it safe with any calf injury, as it can lead to something worse. This was evident in the playoffs, with two of the top Eastern Conference players suffering Achilles tears after experiencing calf soreness and injuries. Sarr finished group play in EuroBasket averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and a block a game, all while coming off the bench. These stats should not be what Wizards fans should expect from the center, as his role this season should be significantly larger than what it was with France.
Bilal Coulibaly did play in this one and started once again, but had a poor outing. Coulibaly would only have four points and four rebounds as a starter, and have two turnovers. Overall, this was a performance the young forward should look to put behind him and focus on the next game, whether that's in EuroBasket or preseason. It was a stellar group play showing from the Wizards forward, averaging 9.7 points, five rebounds, and a block per game as a starter for France. Coulibaly has demonstrated improvement in his game and should be a staple for this Wizards squad.
France and Coulilbaly ultimately fell to a former teammate of his, Deni Avdija, now of the Portland Trail Blazers. Avdija is listed as the favorite to win Most Improved Player this season, and he showcased why in this matchup. The former Wizards forward finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, and five assists to get the victory over France. It is still uncertain whether Washington won or lost the Avdija trade, but these signs do not look promising. Still, the team was able to save some money, as Avdija should command a decent sum for a new contract in the next few seasons.
Coulibaly and Team France will soon find out if they made it to bracket play in EuroBasket once the final point differentials are tallied. Finishing second in their group, though, should guarantee them a spot. France has to wait for the final games of their group to be played, but regardless of the outcome, France should secure a place in bracket play. Bracket play for EuroBasket begins on Saturday, September 6th. Games will be broadcast on Courtside 1891.
