Wizards Forward Leads Canada to Third AmeriCup
The Washington Wizards are relying on their young guns to develop at a fast rate, with the primary focus being on Alex Sarr as he plays in the FIBA EuroBasket. Another player, though, playing in a FIBA-sanctioned event, is turning heads. Kyshawn George, playing for Team Canada in FIBA AmeriCup, has led his squad to an undefeated record in group play and their third win in the tournament.
George, the 21-year-old forward from the Miami Hurricanes, is entering his second year in the NBA after a solid rookie season. He ended up starting in over half his games and averaged 8.7 points on 37.2 percent shooting from the field. George also averaged 4.2 rebounds and a steal per game during his debut season. Now playing for the same team his father played for at the international stage, George is looking to bring home gold for Canada.
George already had a double-digit performance against Team Venezuela in the first game of group play, but then took a step back the next game against Panama. Then, in the final match of group play, George stole the show, scoring 17 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and behind the arc. George also tallied five rebounds and four assists, along with a steal and a block.
One aspect of George's game that has been shown during AmeriCup is his relentlessness and sort of "bully ball" style. In one clip, you can see him accept the contact and get the and-one opportunity. This is a sign that the 21-year-old is finally comfortable at the next level. He is now shooting efficiently and accepting contact, making George look more complete and ready to bring winning basketball back to Washington.
The downside of his development and recent international play is the fact that it raises some uncomfortable conversations in the front office. The Wizards are in abundance at the forward position, having Corey Kispert (who will more than likely be traded), recent acquisition Cam Whitmore, and Bilal Coulibaly. All three of these players will be due for extensions in the near future, and they can get expensive. It means that some of these guys may have to be traded if George brings his play on Team Canada over to the Wizards. Keep your eyes on Coulibaly to be traded if he cannot take that next step this season. With AJ Dybantsa also being a top prospect who views himself highly, and could be drafted by the Wizards, this also provides more reasons why Coulibaly could be traded.
Now that group play is over, the real fun and competition start for the FIBA AmeriCup. George and Team Canada will play in bracket play next on August 28th. Their opponent has not yet been announced.
