Wizards Land Another Brutal Prediction
The Washington Wizards were a 15-win team last season, one game shy of the league's worst record.
The only team with a worse year was the 14-win Detroit Pistons, who made several acquisitions and a head coaching change to help turn the tides. Meanwhile, the Wizards didn't do much to try and change their fortunes with the long-term future more in mind.
That's why CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish believes the Wizards are the worst team in the league coming into the season.
"The Wizards are probably going to be the worst team in the league. That's really sobering to read, but there are positives in that! They have Alex Sarr, who they took with the No. 2 pick in the draft, and will serve as the focal point of the team's attention. He had a poor showing during the summer league, and it's clear he needs serious development before being a quality NBA player. But watching how he develops along the way should be an exciting prospect for a team that has a bunch of random guys on a team who feel like they're just waiting to get traded. As the losses pile up, the Wizards are closer to the possibility of drafting Flagg if they land the No. 1 pick in next year's draft," Wimbish writes.
This season is all about development for the Wizards, and they need to prioritize this year's rookie class, especially No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. It will be interesting to see how coach Brian Keefe handles his minutes along with Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and the rest of the younger players on the roster, but the Wizards can grow even with losing.
If the Wizards lose but are able to see legitimate growth from Sarr, Carrington, George and the rest of the young core, this should be considered a successful season with Washington as the team welcomes in more top talent in next June's draft to help move the train further along.
