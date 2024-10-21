Inside The Wizards

Wizards Land Another Brutal Prediction

The Washington Wizards aren't expected to win much this season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) dribbles the ball to the basket against New York Knicks forward Chuma Okeke (18) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) dribbles the ball to the basket against New York Knicks forward Chuma Okeke (18) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards were a 15-win team last season, one game shy of the league's worst record.

The only team with a worse year was the 14-win Detroit Pistons, who made several acquisitions and a head coaching change to help turn the tides. Meanwhile, the Wizards didn't do much to try and change their fortunes with the long-term future more in mind.

That's why CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish believes the Wizards are the worst team in the league coming into the season.

"The Wizards are probably going to be the worst team in the league. That's really sobering to read, but there are positives in that! They have Alex Sarr, who they took with the No. 2 pick in the draft, and will serve as the focal point of the team's attention. He had a poor showing during the summer league, and it's clear he needs serious development before being a quality NBA player. But watching how he develops along the way should be an exciting prospect for a team that has a bunch of random guys on a team who feel like they're just waiting to get traded. As the losses pile up, the Wizards are closer to the possibility of drafting Flagg if they land the No. 1 pick in next year's draft," Wimbish writes.

This season is all about development for the Wizards, and they need to prioritize this year's rookie class, especially No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. It will be interesting to see how coach Brian Keefe handles his minutes along with Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and the rest of the younger players on the roster, but the Wizards can grow even with losing.

If the Wizards lose but are able to see legitimate growth from Sarr, Carrington, George and the rest of the young core, this should be considered a successful season with Washington as the team welcomes in more top talent in next June's draft to help move the train further along.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News