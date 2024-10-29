Inside The Wizards

Wizards Land Top Prospect in Early Projection

The Washington Wizards could potentially have a high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Oct 17, 2024; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have angled their team to be one of the league's worst for the season, which means they will have a chance to select one of the best prospects in the very talented 2025 NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft just after the start of the NBA regular season and had the Wizards selecting Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick.

"Rebuilding teams searching for a lead ball-handler will spend a lot of time at Rutgers. Dylan Harper could be the top guard drafted next June thanks to his full-package positional skill set for creation, shotmaking and playmaking," Wasserman writes. "Rutgers also lists Harper at 6'6", 215 pounds (plus a 6'10" wingspan), eye-opening measurements that mirror those of NBA wings. At that size, he's going to generate tons of buzz and highlights with how effectively he uses change of speed/direction, footwork and strength to get to his spots."

Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion and 15-year veteran Ron Harper, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and chose to stay home at Rutgers in New Jersey for likely his one collegiate season.

While Duke forward Cooper Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, Harper could very well be the next player off the board, especially if he lives up to the expectations that were placed upon him in high school.

Harper will team up with fellow top prospect Ace Bailey to try and bring some notoriety back to Rutgers basketball, a program that has won just one NCAA Tournament game in the last 40 years.

If Harper can bring some new-found success to the program, perhaps he could be a good fit to the plan to try and revitalize the Wizards.

