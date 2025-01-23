Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Clippers Preview: Intuit Dome Debut

The Washington Wizards will play in the Intuit Dome for the first time against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards continue their two-part Tinseltown trip with a game tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the first time ever, the Wizards will be playing at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Clippers after moving out of Crypto.com Arena this past season.

Perhaps a new change of scenery will benefit the Wizards as they look to snap an 11-game losing streak.

The Wizards are also hoping to snap an 18-game road losing streak. The Wizards won their first road game of the year against the Atlanta Hawks, but have fallen short in every game away from D.C. ever since.

The Wizards could benefit from a Clippers team playing on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the defending champion Boston Celtics, but the odds will still be stacked against them given their status as a young and rebuilding team.

That being said, they still play the games, and the Wizards could find a way to win.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Lakers Information

  • Date, Location: Thursday, January 23, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Clippers Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Los Angeles Clippers

  • C Ivica Zubac (QUESTIONABLE - eye)
  • SF Kawhi Leonard (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • PG James Harden (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
  • SF Norman Powell (QUESTIONABLE - back soreness)
  • PG Kris Dunn (QUESTIONABLE - knee soreness)
  • PF Nic Batum (QUESTIONABLE - finger)

Wizards vs. Lakers Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Los Angeles Clippers

  • PG James Harden
  • SG Norman Powell
  • SF Derrick Jones Jr.
  • PF Kawhi Leonard
  • C Ivica Zubac

