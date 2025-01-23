Wizards vs. Clippers Preview: Intuit Dome Debut
The Washington Wizards continue their two-part Tinseltown trip with a game tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.
For the first time ever, the Wizards will be playing at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Clippers after moving out of Crypto.com Arena this past season.
Perhaps a new change of scenery will benefit the Wizards as they look to snap an 11-game losing streak.
The Wizards are also hoping to snap an 18-game road losing streak. The Wizards won their first road game of the year against the Atlanta Hawks, but have fallen short in every game away from D.C. ever since.
The Wizards could benefit from a Clippers team playing on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the defending champion Boston Celtics, but the odds will still be stacked against them given their status as a young and rebuilding team.
That being said, they still play the games, and the Wizards could find a way to win.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Lakers Information
- Date, Location: Thursday, January 23, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Clippers Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Los Angeles Clippers
- C Ivica Zubac (QUESTIONABLE - eye)
- SF Kawhi Leonard (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- PG James Harden (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
- SF Norman Powell (QUESTIONABLE - back soreness)
- PG Kris Dunn (QUESTIONABLE - knee soreness)
- PF Nic Batum (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
Wizards vs. Lakers Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG James Harden
- SG Norman Powell
- SF Derrick Jones Jr.
- PF Kawhi Leonard
- C Ivica Zubac
