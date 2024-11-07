Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Preview: Can Washington Snap Losing Streak?

The Washington Wizards begin a road trip to face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are back after three full days of rest as they take on their first Western Conference road game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Wizards are coming into the game on a two-game losing streak, falling to the Miami Heat in Mexico City and the red-hot Golden State Warriors, who have started the season 7-1.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are fresh off of a win against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, star point guard Ja Morant left the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury, making his status up in the air for tonight's game against the Wizards.

If Morant doesn't play, the Wizards will have to take advantage of not having to face one of the best young point guard in the league. Even with Morant, the Grizzlies run one of the tallest lineups in the NBA, which play right into the Wizards strengths.

If the Wizards can compete with the Grizzlies' bigs, they will have a shot at grabbing a win.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Information

  • Date, Location: Friday, November 8 - FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

Washington Wizards

SF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - groin)

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)

Memphis Grizzlies

PG Ja Morant (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

SG John Konchar (QUESTIONABLE - quad)

SG Cam Spencer (OUT - ankle)

SF GG Jackson (OUT - foot)

SG Desmond Bane (OUT - oblique)

PG Marcus Smart (OUT - ankle)

SF Vince Williams (OUT - lower leg)

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Projected Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

  • PG Ja Morant
  • SG Jaylen Wells
  • SF Santi Aldama
  • PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • C Zach Edey

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyshawn George
  • C Alex Sarr

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News