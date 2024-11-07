Wizards vs. Grizzlies Preview: Can Washington Snap Losing Streak?
The Washington Wizards are back after three full days of rest as they take on their first Western Conference road game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Wizards are coming into the game on a two-game losing streak, falling to the Miami Heat in Mexico City and the red-hot Golden State Warriors, who have started the season 7-1.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are fresh off of a win against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, star point guard Ja Morant left the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury, making his status up in the air for tonight's game against the Wizards.
If Morant doesn't play, the Wizards will have to take advantage of not having to face one of the best young point guard in the league. Even with Morant, the Grizzlies run one of the tallest lineups in the NBA, which play right into the Wizards strengths.
If the Wizards can compete with the Grizzlies' bigs, they will have a shot at grabbing a win.
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Information
- Date, Location: Friday, November 8 - FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Injury Report
Washington Wizards
SF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - groin)
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)
Memphis Grizzlies
PG Ja Morant (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
SG John Konchar (QUESTIONABLE - quad)
SG Cam Spencer (OUT - ankle)
SF GG Jackson (OUT - foot)
SG Desmond Bane (OUT - oblique)
PG Marcus Smart (OUT - ankle)
SF Vince Williams (OUT - lower leg)
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Projected Starting Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies
- PG Ja Morant
- SG Jaylen Wells
- SF Santi Aldama
- PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
- C Zach Edey
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Alex Sarr
