Wizards vs. Warriors: Jordan Poole Revenge Game

The Washington Wizards are set to host the Golden State Warriors at the Capital One Arena.

Feb 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back in the United States after their brief trip down south to Mexico City, and they will look to welcome the Golden State Warriors to town for their annual visit right before Election Day.

All 30 teams are in action for the day before Election Day with staggered start times throughout the evening. The Wizards and Warriors are up second on the night as they face off for the first time this season.

The Wizards are coming into the game with a 2-3 mark, only having a pair of wins against the Atlanta Hawks so far this season. The team has picked up losses against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and most recently, the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are off to a hot start at 5-1 despite not having Stephen Curry for part of that stretch. Curry has missed the last three games for the Warriors as he nurses an ankle injury, but he could be back in time to face the Wizards.

Curry's former teammate, Jordan Poole, was traded by the Warriors to the Wizards in 2023, and Washington's top guard may look to have a bit of extra motivation as his team looks to upset his former home.

Warriors vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, November 4 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Warriors vs. Wizards Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

PG Stephen Curry (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - back)

Washington Wizards

SF Kyle Kuzma (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)

Warriors vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Moses Moody
  • SG Brandin Podziemski
  • SF Andrew Wiggins
  • PF Draymond Green
  • C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Washington Wizards

  • PG Jordan Poole
  • SG Bub Carrington
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

JEREMY BRENER

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym.

