Wizards vs. Warriors: Jordan Poole Revenge Game
The Washington Wizards are back in the United States after their brief trip down south to Mexico City, and they will look to welcome the Golden State Warriors to town for their annual visit right before Election Day.
All 30 teams are in action for the day before Election Day with staggered start times throughout the evening. The Wizards and Warriors are up second on the night as they face off for the first time this season.
The Wizards are coming into the game with a 2-3 mark, only having a pair of wins against the Atlanta Hawks so far this season. The team has picked up losses against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and most recently, the Miami Heat.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are off to a hot start at 5-1 despite not having Stephen Curry for part of that stretch. Curry has missed the last three games for the Warriors as he nurses an ankle injury, but he could be back in time to face the Wizards.
Curry's former teammate, Jordan Poole, was traded by the Warriors to the Wizards in 2023, and Washington's top guard may look to have a bit of extra motivation as his team looks to upset his former home.
Warriors vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Monday, November 4 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Warriors vs. Wizards Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
PG Stephen Curry (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - back)
Washington Wizards
SF Kyle Kuzma (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)
Warriors vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
- PG Moses Moody
- SG Brandin Podziemski
- SF Andrew Wiggins
- PF Draymond Green
- C Trayce Jackson-Davis
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bub Carrington
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
