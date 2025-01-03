Wizards vs. Pelicans Preview: Best of the Worst
The Washington Wizards are back in action looking to win their second game in a row as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
The Wizards and Pelicans come into tonight's game as the worst team in their respective conferences. The Pelicans have just five wins on the season while the Wizards picked up victory No. 6 on the year after beating the Chicago Bulls in the nation's capital on New Year's Day.
The Pelicans' woes this season have largely been due to injury as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have been out for a majority of the year, but they continue to fight through the trials and tribulations.
The Wizards have done the same, though their struggles have been largely due to the fact that they are an inexperienced team that is learning how to play with each other and in the NBA for the first time.
However, they have turned a corner in the past few weeks, and that momentum can carry them as they face New Orleans.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Pelicans Information
- Date, Location: Friday, January 3 - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Pelicans Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SF Bilal Coulibaly (OUT - illness)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG Jose Alvarado (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
- SG Brandon Ingram (OUT - ankle)
- PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- PF Zion Williamson (OUT - hamstring)
- C Karlo Matkovic (OUT - back)
Wizards vs. Pelicans Projected Starting Lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG Dejounte Murray
- SG C.J. McCollum
- SF Trey Murphy III
- PF Herb Jones
- C Yves Missi
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Justin Champagnie
- C Alex Sarr
