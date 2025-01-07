Inside The Wizards

Rockets Represent Blueprint For Wizards Rebuild

The Washington Wizards should hope that their rebuild is like the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards face off tonight against the Houston Rockets, a team that has finally escaped the doldrums of the NBA after being one of the worst teams in the league to start the decade.

Now four years removed from trading James Harden, the Rockets are back in the conversation of relevancy in the Western Conference, and the Wizards should take notes.

While the Rockets were painful at the start of their rebuild, they managed to stockpile nine first-round draft picks in a three-year span, six of which have stuck with the team and are all part of the core for Houston.

The Wizards have begun that process this year, taking three players in the first round with Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. This is a good foundation for what's to come for the Wizards.

In order to get the best possible chance to escape the bottom of the league, the Wizards need to draft multiple first-round prospects again in 2025, and possibly in 2026 as well. First-round draft picks are like lottery tickets, the more you have, the more likely you are to win.

Then, once the draft picks are in place, you flip the switch with cap space and become an aggressive team in free agency. The Rockets changed their tune in 2023 when they signed Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to help inject some experience into their team.

From there, the Rockets went 41-41 last year and now find themselves on pace to improve from that this season.

Of course, the two situations are not entirely the same, but the Wizards should learn from what the Rockets have done and try to apply it given their circumstances.

Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Jeremy Brener
