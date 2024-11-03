Wizards Predicted to Hold Fire Sale
The Washington Wizards are seeing their young players contribute frequently during the start of the season, which doesn't bode well for the future of the more established players on the team.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes their current situation makes the Wizards one of the most aggressive sellers going into the league's trade season.
"It's a sensible stance for a squad that, despite having tanked its way to 67 losses last season, remains woefully short on long-term keepers," Buckley writes. "Bilal Couliably and Alex Sarr are building blocks, and hopefully the same is true of Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, but who else is sticking around for the long haul? Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valančiūnas crack the short list of this season's most logical trade candidates. If Jordan Poole manages to sustain this hot start, he'll probably crack that list, too. Even Corey Kispert, who inked a four-year, $54 million extension in October, could be up for grabs. He might even be more marketable now with his future secured at a reasonable rate."
As a rebuilding team in need of assets, the Wizards are looking to extract the most value possible out of their current players, and for some, that means flipping them for future draft capital.
The Wizards have some time to figure out which players should and shouldn't be on the team long-term, but every game is part of the overall evaluation for everyone's future.
With Washington's young core already a fervent part of the team, the Wizards could be more willing to part ways with the veterans on their roster before the trade deadline in order to further clear the path for the future of the team to officially take over.
The Wizards are back home tomorrow night as they host the Golden State Warriors.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!