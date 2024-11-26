Wizards Projected to Land Duke Star Cooper Flagg
The Washington Wizards hold the league's worst record at 2-13, registering a painful start to the season.
However, pain could turn into pleasure if the Wizards can land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. If they do, they will likely select Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg.
"Flagg is a rarity among super prospects in many ways, including that his on-ball scoring is perhaps the weakest part of the package," SB Nation analyst Ricky O'Donnell writes. "Instead, Flagg is at his best away from the ball, emerging as the rare non 7-footer to dominate a game defensively and fill in all the cracks offensively. It’s possible and maybe even likely that Flagg eventually develops into the sort of jumbo primary creator every team wants. For now, he can still leave his finger prints all over a game with his brilliant defensive playmaking, rim finishing, passing, and floor spacing. Flagg has ideal size and athleticism for an NBA four, and his game is already impossibly well-rounded for a 17-year-old. The team that wins the lottery is landing a franchise player for the next decade."
Flagg has been tabbed as the No. 1 overall pick in this draft class for several years now after his outstanding high school career, so as long as the Duke forward stays healthy, he should be the top pick in June for whichever team gets the chance to land him.
So far this season, Flagg is averaging 17.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils, proving to be one of the better players in the country.
Flagg and his teammates will get a chance to flex their muscles on national television tonight when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
