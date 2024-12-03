Inside The Wizards

Wizards Remaining Positive in Spite of Losing Streak

The Washington Wizards are struggling, but the locker room is staying away from toxicity.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
If the Washington Wizards haven't hit rock bottom during their 14-game losing streak, they are pretty close to it.

The Wizards haven't won a game since Oct. 30, setting the foundation for one of the worst seasons in NBA history.

However, things could be worse according to fourth-year pro Corey Kispert.

“It’s still really, really early, but to run into this much adversity early stinks — and stings,” Kispert said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. “It’s testing the culture that we put in, the deposits that we’ve implemented. But there’s still a lot of positivity within the room, and there’s still a lot of encouragement and positive attitudes within the room, as well. So, while things are tough, they’re not toxic and not unbearable.”

In a convoluted way, the Wizards are progressing in the rebuild with losing because it allows them to figure out who should really be with the team for the long run. They are figuring out which players can handle adversity and which ones cannot.

From an outsider's perspective, the Wizards don't have a glaring issue other than the fact that they simply aren't as talented as other teams in the league. They have talent across the board, but most of it is developing and unable to carry a team through a game. The chemistry is slowly coming together considering there are several new pieces on the roster.

The Wizards have a lot going against them, and they have to learn a lot on the fly, which isn't making things any better.

However, as Kispert mentioned, positivity and belief will get this team to a win eventually. It just may not come as often as the Wizards had hoped.

The Wizards face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

