Wizards Schedule Beginning to Ease Up
The Washington Wizards have been dealt a difficult hand to start the season, and it has led to one of the worst records in the league.
However, their fortunes will turn around in the not-so-distant future.
According to Tankathon, the Wizards have the easiest schedule remaining among all 30 teams in the league. That is reflected in the team's schedule for the month of January.
Of the team's 15 remaining games in the month, eight of them come against teams that are currently under .500.
While the Wizards still have to face some of the top teams in the league like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in the coming weeks, they also have games against the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, among others.
Having a lighter schedule for the month of January should be a welcomed sign for the Wizards. They have battled through a gauntlet to start the season, playing top-tier teams in the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers multiple times. However, every team's schedule is roughly the same in the NBA, so there is always going to be some kind of balance.
After the Wizards rough start, they will be rewarded with a lighter middle part of their schedule.
This could be the opportunity that the Wizards need if they want to win more games and build some momentum going into the second half of the year. If they can do that, they might be able to surprise some teams down the line.
The Wizards are back in action tonight as they face the Pelicans for the first of two games. Tipoff from the Capital One Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.
