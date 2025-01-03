Inside The Wizards

Wizards Schedule Beginning to Ease Up

The Washington Wizards should have an easier schedule coming up.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have been dealt a difficult hand to start the season, and it has led to one of the worst records in the league.

However, their fortunes will turn around in the not-so-distant future.

According to Tankathon, the Wizards have the easiest schedule remaining among all 30 teams in the league. That is reflected in the team's schedule for the month of January.

Of the team's 15 remaining games in the month, eight of them come against teams that are currently under .500.

While the Wizards still have to face some of the top teams in the league like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in the coming weeks, they also have games against the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, among others.

Having a lighter schedule for the month of January should be a welcomed sign for the Wizards. They have battled through a gauntlet to start the season, playing top-tier teams in the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers multiple times. However, every team's schedule is roughly the same in the NBA, so there is always going to be some kind of balance.

After the Wizards rough start, they will be rewarded with a lighter middle part of their schedule.

This could be the opportunity that the Wizards need if they want to win more games and build some momentum going into the second half of the year. If they can do that, they might be able to surprise some teams down the line.

The Wizards are back in action tonight as they face the Pelicans for the first of two games. Tipoff from the Capital One Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News