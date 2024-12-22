Wizards Fight in Loss to Bucks
The Washington Wizards are back in the loss column after a 112-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night inside Fiserv Forum.
The Wizards kept the pace with the Bucks through the first quarter, but a lousy second frame that saw Milwaukee outscore Washington 27-14 knocked them out of the game for good.
The Wizards fell by as much as 26, and they spent the rest of the game trying to claw back from that deficit. Even though the score only reads as an 11-point loss, it isn't entirely reflective on how lopsided the game was.
Washington ended the game on a 17-2 run to go from a 26-point deficit down to 11 in the last four minutes.
The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo (back spasms) and Damian Lillard (calf), but Bobby Portis stepped up with a game-high 34 points for Milwaukee.
For the Wizards, Jordan Poole had 26 points with five 3-pointers in the first quarter. He also passed Gilbert Arenas for the record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer with 54.
The Wizards are back in action on Monday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!