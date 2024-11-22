Wizards Can Shake Up NBA Cup Group
The Washington Wizards are playing in their second NBA Cup game tonight as they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics at the Capital One Arena.
Going into tonight, the Wizards are in fourth place but mathematically could move as high as second place with a win and some help.
After the Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Boston took over second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics' early loss against the Atlanta Hawks last week in group play will have Boston hunting for points in order to try to win a tiebreaker or a wild card spot.
This could mean the Wizards are due for a big blowout tonight against one of the best teams in the league, fresh off a win against the once-undefeated Cavaliers, who started off 15-0, becoming just the fourth team in NBA history to accomplish that feat.
However, the Hawks are the ones in the driver's seat for the group, especially after beating the Celtics to begin the tournament.
The Hawks have a chance to move one step closer to the knockout stage tonight as they visit the Chicago Bulls, who are currently in last place in the group after losing by 18 points to the Cavaliers.
If the Hawks win tonight against the Bulls, they will clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win against the Cavs next Friday at home.
In the meantime, the Wizards are still very much in it for the group, so they have to put their past struggles aside and focus on pulling out a win against the Celtics no matter how improbable it may seem.
The Wizards and Celtics are set to tip off tonight at 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
