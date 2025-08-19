Wizards Sign Free Agent Guard
The Washington Wizards added a young guard to the fringes of their 2025-26 rotation on Tuesday afternoon, signing guard Alondes Williams to a deal, as reported by NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Williams entered the NBA as an undrafted 23-year-old rookie at the start of the 2022-23 season, netting himself three separate year-long stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons. He's only seen action in nine big-league games, accumulating just 25 minutes on a league court.
He's a talented leaper, putting himself on the G League map last summer with a memorable NBA Summer League slam dunk.
The Wizards certainly took note of his potential, acquiring the 18 point per game G League scorer in a trade with the Sioux Falls Skyforce earlier this month. They have one more available two-way contract left to give, which Williams now looks like the frontrunner to sign.
The Wizards didn't have much offseason wiggle room to spare in recent weeks, bringing beloved veteran Anthony Gill back for another go-around in Washington. He's something of a necessary locker room presence on the extremely young Wizards roster, a mature adult who's been around the league for awhile who can help provide balance to the dozen or so prospects scraping for minutes.
His signing put the team one over the 15-man maximum allowed on the active opening night roster, with his joining CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton as the few true veterans in Washington this fall. One of the rest of the prospects has to go to make the numbers work, though, and any speculation about their cutting one of the unproven pieces just to re-sign them to a two-way deal now goes out of the window with Williams joining the squad.
He joins an already-deep guard room that's plenty full of intriguing prospects, with recently-drafted players like Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson expected to command many of the minutes alongside more proven guys like McCollum, Middleton and Corey Kispert. AJ Johnson and Cam Whitmore are similarly expected to try and get theirs from deeper off of the bench, and only after then are the two-way contracts expected to make their presences known.
Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins, the two Wizards' second-round draft picks occupying the roster, are expected to join Williams in splitting time between end-of-the-bench minutes with the Wizards and the Capital City Go-Go. Williams, at 26-years-old, gets to step in with his journeying experience in an attempt to contribute to one of the NBA's most prominent rebuilding units.
