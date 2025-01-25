Preview: Wizards Take on Suns Without PG
The Washington Wizards are completing their season series against the Phoenix Suns tonight at the Footprint Center.
The two teams met last week in the nation's capital, where the Suns walked away with a 130-123 win, giving the Wizards their eighth straight loss.
Since then, the Wizards have kept on losing, dropping the first four games of their six-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Suns have continued to win, putting two tallies in the victory column while losing a game to the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.
The Wizards are just four games away from matching the awful 16-game losing streak they had back in November and December, but a win tonight on the road against the Suns would reverse their fortunes.
In order to win, the Wizards need to be able to string four strong quarters of basketball. They have been able to do one or two quarters during this losing streak, but the lack of continuity in strong play over the course of a 48-minute game has plagued them over the past few weeks. Perhaps things can change in the desert.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Suns Information
- Date, Location: Saturday, January 25, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Suns Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Phoenix Suns
- SG Bradley Beal (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- C Jusuf Nurkic (QUESTIONABLE - conditioning)
Wizards vs. Suns Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Phoenix Suns
- PG Tyus Jones
- SG Devin Booker
- SF Ryan Dunn
- PF Kevin Durant
- C Mason Plumlee
