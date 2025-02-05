Wizards Should Celebrate Their Big Man
Every day, people all over the world come to work. It is obvious that sometimes some individuals work harder than others. While that may be the case, there is still a job at hand that must be completed. This is even the case for NBA players.
To be good and effective at your job, one can reason that it is important to make goals for yourself. Setting goals helps people to want to be great. These goals help in your development at your job. These goals help sharpen the art in your craft and help you be the best you can be. Those goals help you strive for excellence.
When we meet those goals in life within our careers, we sometimes tend to forget to celebrate once a milestone is met. It’s good to celebrate accomplishments because it helps you remember you have a reward after all the hard work you have been contributing. Celebrating doesn't necessarily mean having a party of some sort. However, it is good to acknowledge what has been done so one can feel good about themselves and their company.
While the season hasn’t gone the way the Washington Wizards hoped it would go, it is important to celebrate accomplishments. This will help in the morale not within an individual, but within the entire team and organization. The Wizards can help in celebrating Jonas Valanciunas.
Jonas Valanciunas has been in the NBA for quite some time now. He is in his 14th season as a pro. He was drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has had a solid NBA career and looks to have a lot left in the tank even at age 32. Valanciunas scored his 12,000th career point in the league the other night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Valanciunas won the NBA Finals during his time with the Raptors. He has averaged 13 points and nine rebounds along with one block per game. He still has plenty of work left to do in his career. One can wonder and make the case - Does Valanciunas belong in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?
