Wizards Forward Can Prove Himself After Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is almost here, and the Washington Wizards are predicted to be big sellers.
The Wizards currently have Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon, and Kyle Kuzma on the trade block and could also possibly have Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert on there as well. Many hope that the Wizards will make moves at the deadline so they can open up minutes for the younger players, but one player in particular needs to get a look in the second half of the season if development and building through the draft is indeed the plan: Tristian Vukcevic.
Vukcevic was drafted by the Washington Wizards as the 42nd overall pick in the second round in the 2023 NBA Draft. At 7 foot tall and 230 pounds, when you add in his ability to protect the rim defensively and shoot from three and mid-range offensively, he fits the mold of the modern NBA big man. He's the first 2nd round pick in a while to not only arrive in the United States but also suit up for the Wizards. The kid is oozing with two-way potential but the question is, will he be given the chance to prove he's a long-term piece of the Wizards long-term puzzle?
The worst case senario for Vukcevic would be if the Wizards fail to move Jonas Valanciunas or Richaun Holmes at the deadline. Alex Sarr is the future at center for the Wizards, but Valaciunas has been a great complement to Sarr and has been productive, whether in the starting lineup or coming off the bench. Holmes has star-quality moments, but is very limited offensively and doesn't fit the teams long-term plans.
Both have trade value but the market has changed for the Wizards and if they choose to retain one or both of their veteran centers, Vukcevic's development will be further delayed, with Valanciunas and Holmes absorbing most of the available minutes.
The best case would be to move on from at least Valanciunas because Holmes is limited and doesn't carry the same level of interest from other teams. If the Wizards move on from Valanciunas or other vets, that would signal that the youth movement has formally started in Washington.
In the event that that happens, it would behoove the front office to give Vukcevic a legitimate shot to prove he can be the back up center of the future or if the Wizards need to make other accommodations.
