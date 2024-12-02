Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Address Lineup Change

The Washington Wizards made a small change to their starting five.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) fight for position during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards made a slight change to their starting lineup for the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, starting Jonas Valanciunas alongside Alex Sarr in the frontcourt to give the team two 7-footers.

Saturday's game marked just the third time the Wizards started Sarr next to Valanciunas and the first time since Nov. 8. The move came as a result of Kyle Kuzma's rib injury, but the Wizards have had alternate options when the veteran forward has been hurt. Washington could have opted to start Corey Kispert or rookie Kyshawn George, but Valanciunas drew the start instead.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe explained the decision to start Valanciunas.

“I thought they did a good job,” Keefe said. “A little bit of a tough little tough stretch and then we settled the game. We were calm, composed and I liked our size out there. I thought our defense was decent with that lineup.”

The Wizards are in a position to experiment with lineups at this point, so the decision to go with Valanciunas in the starting five isn't a bad idea. The matchup against the lanky Bucks could have played a part in Keefe's decision, but it will be interesting to see if the Wizards continue to use this lineup.

With Kuzma unlikely to play in the team's next game, there will have to be another decision made in regards to the starting lineup. Maybe the Wizards decide to get another game with this lineup to contribute to a larger sample size or Washington could find another combination that it wants to try.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers for their final Emirates NBA Cup game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

