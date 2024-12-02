Inside The Wizards

Wizards on Wrong End of NBA History

The Washington Wizards are in the record books for the wrong reasons.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been over a month since the Washington Wizards have won a game after managing an 0-14 record throughout all of November.

According to CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney, the Wizards are the 16th team in NBA history to go winless for an entire month. The Wizards are also the first team to accomplish the feat twice in one calendar year and in consecutive seasons.

The 0-14 November comes just nine months after the team lost all 12 games in February. Those losses were part of the team's 16-game losing streak last season, which is tied for the longest in franchise history.

The Wizards are just two games away from tying that mark and three away from breaking the record. Unfortunately for Washington, there is a good chance that the losing streak won't stop any time soon.

All four of their games this week come against teams with winning records, including the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow in their final Emirates NBA Cup matchup. After that, the Wizards return home for a three-game stretch, but all of their opponents are towards the top of the Western Conference — Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Perhaps the Wizards can put it all together and crank out an upset, but there's a good chance that the losing could push its way through December. After this stretch, the league will schedule two games for the Wizards (one home and one road) against teams that are not in the knockout stage for the NBA Cup between Dec. 12-16.

The losing will come to an end at some point, but there is reason to believe that the end of the road may not be coming anytime soon.

The Wizards and Cavs are set to tipoff tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News