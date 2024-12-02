Wizards on Wrong End of NBA History
It's been over a month since the Washington Wizards have won a game after managing an 0-14 record throughout all of November.
According to CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney, the Wizards are the 16th team in NBA history to go winless for an entire month. The Wizards are also the first team to accomplish the feat twice in one calendar year and in consecutive seasons.
The 0-14 November comes just nine months after the team lost all 12 games in February. Those losses were part of the team's 16-game losing streak last season, which is tied for the longest in franchise history.
The Wizards are just two games away from tying that mark and three away from breaking the record. Unfortunately for Washington, there is a good chance that the losing streak won't stop any time soon.
All four of their games this week come against teams with winning records, including the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow in their final Emirates NBA Cup matchup. After that, the Wizards return home for a three-game stretch, but all of their opponents are towards the top of the Western Conference — Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Perhaps the Wizards can put it all together and crank out an upset, but there's a good chance that the losing could push its way through December. After this stretch, the league will schedule two games for the Wizards (one home and one road) against teams that are not in the knockout stage for the NBA Cup between Dec. 12-16.
The losing will come to an end at some point, but there is reason to believe that the end of the road may not be coming anytime soon.
The Wizards and Cavs are set to tipoff tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.
