Wizards Vs. Jazz Preview: Young Core Can Win Wizards the Paint

Can the Washington Wizards win the paint and secure a win in Salt Lake City?

Brandon Scott

Mar 17, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Washington Wizards power forward Alex Sarr (20) dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The Wizards finish up their seven-game road trip in Salt Lake City, Utah, before heading back home to the Nation's Capital. It has been a very productive road trip, with wins over not only the Raptors, but also the Nuggets and the Pistons, who are playoff teams.

Culture is a beautiful thing, and the Wizards are in the process of building and fine-tuning their competitive culture that will hopefully lead them to their next NBA title, starting with tonight's game vs. the Utah Jazz. The game tips off at 9 PM ET from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Three Keys to Victory:

Win the boards

The Wizards have a great opportunity to dominate the boards and hold down the paint. Walker Kessler is out so Alex Sarr should be able to have another great game on both ends. It's not that Fillipowski is a scrub; Sarr will need to bring the energy. Speaking of energy, look for Richaun Holmes to have a good game off the bench.

Attack the rim

With Kessler out, the paint will be practically wide open. The Jazz do have good perimeter defenders in Williams and Markkanen but if the Wizards rely on good ball movement and pick-and-rolls, attacking the rim should be the objective. It allows them to get to the line more and it creates looks on the outside.

Finding and executing high percentage looks

Ball movement and player movement should be fluid and often for the Wizards to beat the Jazz. They have good defenders and are young, so they'll match the Wizards youth energy. How do you counteract? Multiple touches per possession and moving without the basketball. That allows the team to find a high percentage of opportunities and execute them. When the Wizards have good ball movement, they're a good team.

Prediction: The Wizards win 107-99

Injuries:

Wizards:

  • Jordan Poole - Elbow (DTD)
  • Kyshawn George - Knee (DTD)
  • Saddiq Bey - Knee (Out)
  • Marcus Smart - Illness (Out)
  • Bilal Coulibaly - Hamstring (Out)
  • Corey Kispert - Thumb (Out)
  • Malcolm Brogdon - Knee (Out)
  • Khris Middleton - Knee (Out)

Jazz:

  • KJ Martin - Elbow (Out)
  • John Collins - Ankle (Out)
  • Walker Kesslar - Tired (Out)
  • Svi Mykhailiuk - Foot (Out)
  • Jaden Springer - Back (Out)
  • Taylor Hendricks - Leg (Out for season)

Potential Lineups:

Wizards:

Jazz:

  • PG: Isaiah Collier
  • SG: Collin Sexton
  • SF: Cody Williams
  • PF: Lauri Markkanen
  • C: Kyle Filipowski

Published
