What Wizards Must Do to Beat Timberwolves
The Washington Wizards have had trouble getting wins this season. Don't look now, but they have the worst record in the entire league. With just six wins on the season, the Wizards are hoping to gain a little momentum before the All-Star Break. This is the NBA, where amazing things happen, so they face some of the best players in the world on a nightly basis.
As it stands, the Wizards are on a 16-game losing streak. It doesn't get any easier tonight, as they are on the road visiting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The contest also marks the start of a three-game road trip where they will be traveling to Brooklyn to play the Nets and Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The question in the back of everyone's mind is, when will the losing end?
It feels like it may come soon as the Hornets and Nets are the next two teams with the worst records in the Eastern Conference beyond Washington. However, tonight is the time to focus on the challenge at hand with Edwards and the Timberwolves. What must be done to get a win?
How Can Wizards Win Tonight?
To begin, they have to slow down Edwards. With Julius Randle sidelined due to injury, we know Edwards will look to be more aggressive. The last time the Wizards took on the Timberwolves, he came into Capital One Arena and scored 41 points. The Wizards should consider bringing an occasional double team on Anthony Edwards. They need to force someone else to beat them.
Another key to victory for the Wizards is crashing the boards. The Timberwolves are a team that ranks top five in points given up by their opponents every night. With that being said, the Wizards need to take advantage of their missed opportunities and crash the boards. Those second-chance points will be huge for the Wizards in tonight's matchup.
With Marvin Bagley lll along with potential Rookie of the Year Alex Sarr being out due to injury, the Wizards will need to look towards Jonas Valanciunas to take advantage of his size and do his best on the boards against Rudy Gobert. It won't be an easy task, but it can be done.
