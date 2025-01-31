Wizards Could Make Trade With Clippers
The Washington Wizards are getting closer to next week's trade deadline, and they could look to trade veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas.
Valanciunas, 32, is one of the hottest names on the big man market, and several playoff contenders are looking at him as a potential trade target.
One of those teams could be the Los Angeles Clippers, which is why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade between the two teams. In the deal, the Clippers get Valanciunas while the Wizards get P.J. Tucker as salary filler, Cam Christie and a 2032 second-round pick.
"Washington made a three-year, $30 million commitment to Valančiūnas last summer for this very reason: to flip his present production for future assets," Buckley writes.
"Granted, the assets here aren't eye-poppers—Christie was the 46th pick of the 2024 draft, and that second-rounder is way off in the distance—but the market value of a 32-year-old center who doesn't shoot or protect the rim isn't enormous, either.
"This still feels like decent value, provided there are Christie fans within Washington's front office. The 19-year-old has barely seen the NBA hardwood so far, but there's a lot to like about a 6'6" shooter with some handles and passing vision.
"Throw in a distant second from a franchise with a future as uncertain as the Clippers', and this feels like a decent return for someone who obviously isn't part of the Wizards' long-term plans."
Tucker would be bought out of his contract, but Christie could add to the Wizards' young core. He has only appeared in five games for the Clippers this season since he is not part of the team's rotation, but he has a lot of upside that could give the Wizards some hope going into the future.
