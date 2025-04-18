Why Wizards Could Cut Ties with Richaun Holmes
We live in a world where the golden question isn’t what you have done for me, but rather what have you done for me lately? Time is of the essence for everyone nowadays. Every minute and second counts and matters in life. That may be something the Washington Wizards have in mind heading into the offseason.
With the season now at its end, the Wizards front office is now busy preparing for next season. They have been focused on their future for quite some time now. However, the future starts now, and one player in particular needs to be a part of their future.
As players age in the NBA, their skillsets and what their contributions are also well. Richaun Holmes is a player who may be on the chopping block for the Wizards. Holmes is an electrifying player at the rim. He has the ability to catch the ball down low and throw down a vicious dunk when given the opportunity.
However, he will be 32-years-old next season. He is getting older, and that won’t translate well with his skill set in the NBA. He most certainly could help other teams who may be in a win-now situation.
Tristan Vukcevic should be considered to replace Holmes with a full-time roster spot as well as take on his minutes.
Vukcevic was the Wizards' leading scorer during their 119-118 victory against the Miami Heat in the season finale. That is quite impressive considering the Heat are a Play-In team.
In that game, Vukcevic posted career-highs with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. It was the best game of his NBA career thus far, as he also dropped four three-pointers.
When given the opportunity, Vukcevic has shown much higher upside than Holmes. With his game coming alive, we may have seen the end of Holmes with the Wizards.
