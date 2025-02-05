Why Wizards Made Trade With Bucks
The Washington Wizards have clocked in for the NBA Trade Deadline, acquiring three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a first-round pick swap in 2028 for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a 2025 second-round selection.
While Middleton is a former All-Star and NBA Champion, there's a reason that the Bucks were willing to trade him after 12 seasons with the team. Middleton has missed over 100 games in the last three seasons since he was last named an All-Star in 2022. This season, Middleton is averaging just 12.6 points per game.
Middleton is the type of player the Wizards can afford when it comes to salaries, but they don't have to play him a certain amount of time. Middleton has only made seven starts in 23 appearances for the Bucks this season, so the Wizards could keep that going, opening up more playing time for Kyshawn George on the wing.
Kuzma made it clear over the past few weeks that he did not fit the Wizards' timeline and ideals. He had grown frustrated with losing and developing considering he is 29 years old and in his prime. Now, the Wizards granted him his wish, and he'll compete alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for a ring as the No. 3 or 4 option.
The Wizards nearly acquired a future first-round pick a year ago for Kuzma in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. While those types of offers were not on the table this time around, the Wizards were able to land AJ Johnson, the No. 23 overall pick in this year's draft, which is essentially the next best thing.
Johnson, 20, has only played in seven games for the Bucks this season, but he has a lot of upside, and the Wizards will give him more of an opportunity to showcase himself.
