Young Pacers Forward Could Be Traded to Wizards

The Washington Wizards might be trading for a young Indiana Pacers player.

Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards should be looking for potential trade targets from across the league, and they might be able to try and find some pretty high-level prospects that haven't worked out with their current team for whatever reason.

One top pick that hasn't worked out well with his original team is Jarace Walker, who was taken by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Walker was set to be the team's starting power forward for the foreseeable future, but then the Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors and advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

This is why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Wizards should inquire about acquiring Walker.

"While the Wizards are more than a half-decade removed from their last winning record, their rebuilding project is relatively new. Their lack of blue-chip prospects reflects as much.

"The Wizards should also be eyeballing young players from win-now attempts who might be getting antsy about their development. ... Walker might be expendable if Indiana hands Myles Turner a pricey pact in free agency and wants to immediately contend."

Turner is one of the top free agents in the league this summer, and if he stays with the Pacers like he has for the past decade, there may not be much cap space to spend on Walker. Therefore, the Wizards should look to bring him into the fold, much like they technically did on draft night when they traded his rights to the Pacers for Bilal Coulibaly.

Walker and Coulibaly could form a unique duo on the wing, giving the Wizards a path towards building a contender in the years to come.

