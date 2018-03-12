Quickly
- Which players will be changing uniforms, and who will re-sign? NFL free agency is here, and the action is about to pick up quickly, so follow along to keep up with the news and rumors.
The heart of the NFL offseason has arrived, with every team beginning to make moves and trying to build a contender for the 2018 season. We've already seen plenty of teams engage in major trades (looking at you Cleveland) and the action is only likely to increase as the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 12 with free agency beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. ET.
Below we’re keeping track of every team’s free-agency moves.
• BENOIT: NFL Free Agency Guide—Ranking the available players by position
Buffalo Bills
RB Chris Ivory signs two-year, $5.5 million contract
CB Vontae Davis signs one-year contract reportedly worth $5 million
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
DT Chris Baker signs one-year deal
Cleveland Browns
WR Jarvis Landry receives franchise tag from the Dolphins, then traded to Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Le'Veon Bell receives franchise tag
Houston Texans
P Shane Lechler signs contract extension
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
CB Casey Hayward signs three-year extension, reportedly worth $36 million.
Oakland Raiders
DT Justin Ellis re-signs on a three-year contract
Dallas Cowboys
DE DeMarcus Lawrence receives franchise tag
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins
K Dustin Hopkins re-signs, terms of contract still unknown
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
DE Ziggy Ansah receives franchise tag
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick re-signs on one-year deal
WR Mike Evans signs three-year contract extension reportedly worth $82.5 million
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
CB Sam Shields signs one-year contract
S Lamarcus Joyner receives franchise tag
San Francisco 49ers
CB Richard Sherman signs three-year deal. SI’s Peter King has additional contract details