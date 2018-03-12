The heart of the NFL offseason has arrived, with every team beginning to make moves and trying to build a contender for the 2018 season. We've already seen plenty of teams engage in major trades (looking at you Cleveland) and the action is only likely to increase as the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 12 with free agency beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

Below we’re keeping track of every team’s free-agency moves.

• BENOIT: NFL Free Agency Guide—Ranking the available players by position

Buffalo Bills

RB Chris Ivory signs two-year, $5.5 million contract

CB Vontae Davis signs one-year contract reportedly worth $5 million

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

DT Chris Baker signs one-year deal

Cleveland Browns

WR Jarvis Landry receives franchise tag from the Dolphins, then traded to Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Le'Veon Bell receives franchise tag

Houston Texans

P Shane Lechler signs contract extension

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

CB Casey Hayward signs three-year extension, reportedly worth $36 million.

Oakland Raiders

DT Justin Ellis re-signs on a three-year contract

Dallas Cowboys

DE DeMarcus Lawrence receives franchise tag

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

K Dustin Hopkins re-signs, terms of contract still unknown

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

DE Ziggy Ansah receives franchise tag

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick re-signs on one-year deal

WR Mike Evans signs three-year contract extension reportedly worth $82.5 million

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

CB Sam Shields signs one-year contract

S Lamarcus Joyner receives franchise tag

San Francisco 49ers

CB ​Richard Sherman signs three-year deal. SI’s Peter King has additional contract details

Seattle Seahawks