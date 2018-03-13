While NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until the league's new year starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m. rumors and news are beginning to flow regarding some big names.

The Seahawks parted with a three-time Pro Bowler and the Rams traded away a player they signed to a four-year contract extension just five months ago.

It's a reminder that anything can happen in the NFL, and that virtually any player can be moved at any time. Here is all the latest news, buzz and rumors as clubs start building for next season.

• Case Keenum is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos when free agency officially opens (ESPN.com)

• The Saints and quarterback Drew Brees are expected to finalize a two-year deal sometime on Tuesday. (NFL.com)

• The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving guard Andrew Norwell a five-year deal, worth $66.5 million with $30 million fully guaranteed.

• The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to sign wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a three-year deal. (multiple media reports)

• Former Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears.