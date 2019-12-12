    Fantasy Football: Week 15 Kicker Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 15 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Week 15 fantasy football kicker rankings:

    K1: Justin Tucker, BAL vs NYJ

    K2: Wil Lutz, NO vs IND

    K3: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ DAL

    K4: Mason Crosby, GB vs CHI

    K5: Harrison Butker, KC vs DEN

    K6: Matt Gay, TB @ DET

    K7: Robbie Gould, SF vs ATL

    K8: Dan Bailey, MIN @ LAC

    K9: Jake Elliott, PHI @ WAS

    K10: Austin Seibert, CLE @ ARI

    K11: Nick Folk, NE @ CIN

    K12: Jason Myers, SEA @ CAR

    K13: Michael Badgley, LAC vs MIN

    K14: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs CLE

    K15: Joey Slye, CAR vs SEA

    K16: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ TEN

    K17: Ryan Succop, TEN vs HOU

    K18: Jason Sanders, MIA @ NYG

    K19: Chris Boswell, PIT vs BUF

    K20: Younghoe Koo, ATL @ SF

