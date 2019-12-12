Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 15 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Week 15 fantasy football kicker rankings:

K1: Justin Tucker, BAL vs NYJ

K2: Wil Lutz, NO vs IND

K3: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ DAL

K4: Mason Crosby, GB vs CHI

K5: Harrison Butker, KC vs DEN

K6: Matt Gay, TB @ DET

K7: Robbie Gould, SF vs ATL

K8: Dan Bailey, MIN @ LAC

K9: Jake Elliott, PHI @ WAS

K10: Austin Seibert, CLE @ ARI

K11: Nick Folk, NE @ CIN

K12: Jason Myers, SEA @ CAR

K13: Michael Badgley, LAC vs MIN

K14: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs CLE

K15: Joey Slye, CAR vs SEA

K16: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ TEN

K17: Ryan Succop, TEN vs HOU

K18: Jason Sanders, MIA @ NYG

K19: Chris Boswell, PIT vs BUF

K20: Younghoe Koo, ATL @ SF

