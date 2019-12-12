Fantasy Football: Week 15 Kicker Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Week 15 fantasy football kicker rankings:
K1: Justin Tucker, BAL vs NYJ
K2: Wil Lutz, NO vs IND
K3: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ DAL
K4: Mason Crosby, GB vs CHI
K5: Harrison Butker, KC vs DEN
K6: Matt Gay, TB @ DET
K7: Robbie Gould, SF vs ATL
K8: Dan Bailey, MIN @ LAC
K9: Jake Elliott, PHI @ WAS
K10: Austin Seibert, CLE @ ARI
K11: Nick Folk, NE @ CIN
K12: Jason Myers, SEA @ CAR
K13: Michael Badgley, LAC vs MIN
K14: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs CLE
K15: Joey Slye, CAR vs SEA
K16: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ TEN
K17: Ryan Succop, TEN vs HOU
K18: Jason Sanders, MIA @ NYG
K19: Chris Boswell, PIT vs BUF
K20: Younghoe Koo, ATL @ SF
