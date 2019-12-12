    Fantasy Football: Week 15 WR Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 70 wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RBTE, kicker, defense and flex.

    WR Start of the Week: Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (vs. TB)

    Scoring in back-to-back weeks, Kenny Golladay has a league-high 10 receiving touchdowns to go along with his 53 catches for 1,008 yards. The third-year receiver now has back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

    With Marvin Jones placed on IR, Golladay should see an uptick in targets this week, which coincides with a dream matchup. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Buccaneers.

    Golladay is a high-end WR1 this week.

    WR Sit of the Week: Robby Anderson, New York Jets (at BAL)

    Robby Anderson has been on a tear recently with back-to-back 100-yard games and more than 85 yards in three consecutive games. In addition, he has scored in three of his past four games.

    That said, the matchup against the Ravens is one of the toughest of the week. Baltimore has limited its opponents to 20 or fewer points in eight consecutive games. The Ravens have allowed the fewest points (113) since Week 6 and no team has a lower implied total this week than the Jets (15.25).

    On a related note, I’d sit Jamison Crowder as well. New York’s slot receiver had more than 75 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games (Weeks 9 to 11), but he has only seven catches for 55 yards over his past three games combined.

    Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

    WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs IND

    WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN

    WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ DET

    WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC vs DEN

    WR5: Davante Adams, GB vs CHI

    WR6: Julio Jones, ATL @ SF

    WR7: Kenny Golladay, DET vs TB

    WR8: Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN

    WR9: D.J. Moore, CAR vs SEA

    WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB

    WR11: Keenan Allen, LAC vs MIN

    WR12: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL

    WR13: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARI

    WR14: Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL

    WR15: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC

    WR16: Amari Cooper, DAL vs LAR

    WR17: A.J. Brown, TEN vs HOU

    WR18: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC

    WR19: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARI

    WR20: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs ATL

    WR21: Michael Gallup, DAL vs LAR

    WR22: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CLE

    WR23: Deebo Samuel, SF vs ATL

    WR24: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs PHI

    WR25: Darius Slayton, NYG vs MIA

    WR26: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR

    WR27: John Brown, BUF @ PIT

    WR28: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIA

    WR29: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ OAK

    WR30: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CAR

    WR31: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NE

    WR32: Zach Pascal, IND @ NO

    WR33: Mike Williams, LAC vs MIN

    WR34: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL

    WR35: Marquise Brown, BAL vs NYJ

    WR36: Chris Conley, JAC @ OAK

    WR37: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIA

    WR38: Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC

    WR39: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs SEA

    WR40: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL

    WR41: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYG

    WR42: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs JAC

    WR43: Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB

    WR44: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BUF

    WR45: Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT

    WR46: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TEN

    WR47: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG

    WR48: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CLE

    WR49: Sammy Watkins, KC vs DEN

    WR50: Breshad Perriman, TB @ DET

    WR51: Justin Watson, TB @ DET

    WR52: James Washington, PIT vs BUF

    WR53: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BUF

    WR54: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL

    WR55: Danny Amendola, DET vs TB

    WR56: Randall Cobb, DAL vs LAR

    WR57: Corey Davis, TEN vs HOU

    WR58: Russell Gage, ATL @ SF

    WR59: Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO

    WR60: Allen Lazard, GB vs CHI

    WR61: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs PHI

    WR62: Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN

    WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs ATL

    WR64: John Ross, CIN vs NE

    WR65: Ted Ginn, NO vs IND

    WR66: Isaiah Ford, MIA @ NYG

    WR67: Jakobi Meyers, NE @ CIN

    WR68: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN

    WR69: Albert Wilson, MIA @ NYG

    WR70: Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ LAC

    Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

    WR1: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN

    WR2: Michael Thomas, NO vs IND

    WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC vs DEN

    WR4: Chris Godwin, TB @ DET

    WR5: Julio Jones, ATL @ SF

    WR6: Davante Adams, GB vs CHI

    WR7: Kenny Golladay, DET vs TB

    WR8: Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN

    WR9: D.J. Moore, CAR vs SEA

    WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB

    WR11: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL

    WR12: Keenan Allen, LAC vs MIN

    WR13: Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL

    WR14: Amari Cooper, DAL vs LAR

    WR15: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARI

    WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC

    WR17: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC

    WR18: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARI

    WR19: A.J. Brown, TEN vs HOU

    WR20: Michael Gallup, DAL vs LAR

    WR21: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs ATL

    WR22: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR

    WR23: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CLE

    WR24: John Brown, BUF @ PIT

    WR25: Darius Slayton, NYG vs MIA

    WR26: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs PHI

    WR27: Deebo Samuel, SF vs ATL

    WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CAR

    WR29: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIA

    WR30: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ OAK

    WR31: Mike Williams, LAC vs MIN

    WR32: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NE

    WR33: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL

    WR34: Zach Pascal, IND @ NO

    WR35: Marquise Brown, BAL vs NYJ

    WR36: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs SEA

    WR37: Chris Conley, JAC @ OAK

    WR38: Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC

    WR39: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIA

    WR40: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs JAC

    WR41: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYG

    WR42: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL

    WR43: Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB

    WR44: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TEN

    WR45: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BUF

    WR46: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG

    WR47: Sammy Watkins, KC vs DEN

    WR48: Breshad Perriman, TB @ DET

    WR49: James Washington, PIT vs BUF

    WR50: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CLE

    WR51: Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT

    WR52: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL

    WR53: Justin Watson, TB @ DET

    WR54: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BUF

    WR55: Corey Davis, TEN vs HOU

    WR56: Russell Gage, ATL @ SF

    WR57: Randall Cobb, DAL vs LAR

    WR58: Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO

    WR59: Danny Amendola, DET vs TB

    WR60: Allen Lazard, GB vs CHI

    WR61: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs PHI

    WR62: Ted Ginn, NO vs IND

    WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs ATL

    WR64: John Ross, CIN vs NE

    WR65: Greg Ward, PHI @ WAS

    WR66: Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN

    WR67: Jakobi Meyers, NE @ CIN

    WR68: Isaiah Ford, MIA @ NYG

    WR69: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN

    WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC vs DEN

