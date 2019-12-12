Fantasy Football: Week 15 WR Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
WR Start of the Week: Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (vs. TB)
Scoring in back-to-back weeks, Kenny Golladay has a league-high 10 receiving touchdowns to go along with his 53 catches for 1,008 yards. The third-year receiver now has back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
With Marvin Jones placed on IR, Golladay should see an uptick in targets this week, which coincides with a dream matchup. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Buccaneers.
Golladay is a high-end WR1 this week.
WR Sit of the Week: Robby Anderson, New York Jets (at BAL)
Robby Anderson has been on a tear recently with back-to-back 100-yard games and more than 85 yards in three consecutive games. In addition, he has scored in three of his past four games.
That said, the matchup against the Ravens is one of the toughest of the week. Baltimore has limited its opponents to 20 or fewer points in eight consecutive games. The Ravens have allowed the fewest points (113) since Week 6 and no team has a lower implied total this week than the Jets (15.25).
On a related note, I’d sit Jamison Crowder as well. New York’s slot receiver had more than 75 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games (Weeks 9 to 11), but he has only seven catches for 55 yards over his past three games combined.
Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):
WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs IND
WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN
WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ DET
WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC vs DEN
WR5: Davante Adams, GB vs CHI
WR6: Julio Jones, ATL @ SF
WR7: Kenny Golladay, DET vs TB
WR8: Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN
WR9: D.J. Moore, CAR vs SEA
WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB
WR11: Keenan Allen, LAC vs MIN
WR12: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL
WR13: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARI
WR14: Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL
WR15: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC
WR16: Amari Cooper, DAL vs LAR
WR17: A.J. Brown, TEN vs HOU
WR18: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC
WR19: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARI
WR20: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs ATL
WR21: Michael Gallup, DAL vs LAR
WR22: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CLE
WR23: Deebo Samuel, SF vs ATL
WR24: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs PHI
WR25: Darius Slayton, NYG vs MIA
WR26: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR
WR27: John Brown, BUF @ PIT
WR28: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIA
WR29: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ OAK
WR30: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CAR
WR31: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NE
WR32: Zach Pascal, IND @ NO
WR33: Mike Williams, LAC vs MIN
WR34: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL
WR35: Marquise Brown, BAL vs NYJ
WR36: Chris Conley, JAC @ OAK
WR37: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIA
WR38: Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC
WR39: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs SEA
WR40: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL
WR41: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYG
WR42: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs JAC
WR43: Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB
WR44: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BUF
WR45: Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT
WR46: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TEN
WR47: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG
WR48: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CLE
WR49: Sammy Watkins, KC vs DEN
WR50: Breshad Perriman, TB @ DET
WR51: Justin Watson, TB @ DET
WR52: James Washington, PIT vs BUF
WR53: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BUF
WR54: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL
WR55: Danny Amendola, DET vs TB
WR56: Randall Cobb, DAL vs LAR
WR57: Corey Davis, TEN vs HOU
WR58: Russell Gage, ATL @ SF
WR59: Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO
WR60: Allen Lazard, GB vs CHI
WR61: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs PHI
WR62: Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN
WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs ATL
WR64: John Ross, CIN vs NE
WR65: Ted Ginn, NO vs IND
WR66: Isaiah Ford, MIA @ NYG
WR67: Jakobi Meyers, NE @ CIN
WR68: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN
WR69: Albert Wilson, MIA @ NYG
WR70: Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ LAC
Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):
WR1: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN
WR2: Michael Thomas, NO vs IND
WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC vs DEN
WR4: Chris Godwin, TB @ DET
WR5: Julio Jones, ATL @ SF
WR6: Davante Adams, GB vs CHI
WR7: Kenny Golladay, DET vs TB
WR8: Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN
WR9: D.J. Moore, CAR vs SEA
WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB
WR11: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL
WR12: Keenan Allen, LAC vs MIN
WR13: Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL
WR14: Amari Cooper, DAL vs LAR
WR15: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARI
WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC
WR17: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC
WR18: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARI
WR19: A.J. Brown, TEN vs HOU
WR20: Michael Gallup, DAL vs LAR
WR21: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs ATL
WR22: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR
WR23: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CLE
WR24: John Brown, BUF @ PIT
WR25: Darius Slayton, NYG vs MIA
WR26: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs PHI
WR27: Deebo Samuel, SF vs ATL
WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CAR
WR29: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIA
WR30: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ OAK
WR31: Mike Williams, LAC vs MIN
WR32: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NE
WR33: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL
WR34: Zach Pascal, IND @ NO
WR35: Marquise Brown, BAL vs NYJ
WR36: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs SEA
WR37: Chris Conley, JAC @ OAK
WR38: Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC
WR39: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIA
WR40: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs JAC
WR41: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYG
WR42: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL
WR43: Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB
WR44: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TEN
WR45: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BUF
WR46: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG
WR47: Sammy Watkins, KC vs DEN
WR48: Breshad Perriman, TB @ DET
WR49: James Washington, PIT vs BUF
WR50: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CLE
WR51: Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT
WR52: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL
WR53: Justin Watson, TB @ DET
WR54: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BUF
WR55: Corey Davis, TEN vs HOU
WR56: Russell Gage, ATL @ SF
WR57: Randall Cobb, DAL vs LAR
WR58: Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO
WR59: Danny Amendola, DET vs TB
WR60: Allen Lazard, GB vs CHI
WR61: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs PHI
WR62: Ted Ginn, NO vs IND
WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs ATL
WR64: John Ross, CIN vs NE
WR65: Greg Ward, PHI @ WAS
WR66: Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN
WR67: Jakobi Meyers, NE @ CIN
WR68: Isaiah Ford, MIA @ NYG
WR69: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN
WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC vs DEN
