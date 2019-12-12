Check out Kevin Hanson's top 70 wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

WR Start of the Week: Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (vs. TB)

Scoring in back-to-back weeks, Kenny Golladay has a league-high 10 receiving touchdowns to go along with his 53 catches for 1,008 yards. The third-year receiver now has back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

With Marvin Jones placed on IR, Golladay should see an uptick in targets this week, which coincides with a dream matchup. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Buccaneers.

Golladay is a high-end WR1 this week.

WR Sit of the Week: Robby Anderson, New York Jets (at BAL)

Robby Anderson has been on a tear recently with back-to-back 100-yard games and more than 85 yards in three consecutive games. In addition, he has scored in three of his past four games.

That said, the matchup against the Ravens is one of the toughest of the week. Baltimore has limited its opponents to 20 or fewer points in eight consecutive games. The Ravens have allowed the fewest points (113) since Week 6 and no team has a lower implied total this week than the Jets (15.25).

On a related note, I’d sit Jamison Crowder as well. New York’s slot receiver had more than 75 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games (Weeks 9 to 11), but he has only seven catches for 55 yards over his past three games combined.

Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs IND

WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN

WR3: Chris Godwin, TB @ DET

WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC vs DEN

WR5: Davante Adams, GB vs CHI

WR6: Julio Jones, ATL @ SF

WR7: Kenny Golladay, DET vs TB

WR8: Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN

WR9: D.J. Moore, CAR vs SEA

WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB

WR11: Keenan Allen, LAC vs MIN

WR12: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL

WR13: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARI

WR14: Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL

WR15: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC

WR16: Amari Cooper, DAL vs LAR

WR17: A.J. Brown, TEN vs HOU

WR18: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC

WR19: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARI

WR20: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs ATL

WR21: Michael Gallup, DAL vs LAR

WR22: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CLE

WR23: Deebo Samuel, SF vs ATL

WR24: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs PHI

WR25: Darius Slayton, NYG vs MIA

WR26: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR

WR27: John Brown, BUF @ PIT

WR28: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIA

WR29: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ OAK

WR30: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CAR

WR31: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NE

WR32: Zach Pascal, IND @ NO

WR33: Mike Williams, LAC vs MIN

WR34: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL

WR35: Marquise Brown, BAL vs NYJ

WR36: Chris Conley, JAC @ OAK

WR37: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIA

WR38: Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC

WR39: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs SEA

WR40: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL

WR41: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYG

WR42: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs JAC

WR43: Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB

WR44: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BUF

WR45: Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT

WR46: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TEN

WR47: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG

WR48: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CLE

WR49: Sammy Watkins, KC vs DEN

WR50: Breshad Perriman, TB @ DET

WR51: Justin Watson, TB @ DET

WR52: James Washington, PIT vs BUF

WR53: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BUF

WR54: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL

WR55: Danny Amendola, DET vs TB

WR56: Randall Cobb, DAL vs LAR

WR57: Corey Davis, TEN vs HOU

WR58: Russell Gage, ATL @ SF

WR59: Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO

WR60: Allen Lazard, GB vs CHI

WR61: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs PHI

WR62: Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN

WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs ATL

WR64: John Ross, CIN vs NE

WR65: Ted Ginn, NO vs IND

WR66: Isaiah Ford, MIA @ NYG

WR67: Jakobi Meyers, NE @ CIN

WR68: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN

WR69: Albert Wilson, MIA @ NYG

WR70: Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ LAC

Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

WR1: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN

WR2: Michael Thomas, NO vs IND

WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC vs DEN

WR4: Chris Godwin, TB @ DET

WR5: Julio Jones, ATL @ SF

WR6: Davante Adams, GB vs CHI

WR7: Kenny Golladay, DET vs TB

WR8: Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN

WR9: D.J. Moore, CAR vs SEA

WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB

WR11: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL

WR12: Keenan Allen, LAC vs MIN

WR13: Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL

WR14: Amari Cooper, DAL vs LAR

WR15: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARI

WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC

WR17: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC

WR18: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARI

WR19: A.J. Brown, TEN vs HOU

WR20: Michael Gallup, DAL vs LAR

WR21: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs ATL

WR22: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR

WR23: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CLE

WR24: John Brown, BUF @ PIT

WR25: Darius Slayton, NYG vs MIA

WR26: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs PHI

WR27: Deebo Samuel, SF vs ATL

WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CAR

WR29: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs MIA

WR30: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ OAK

WR31: Mike Williams, LAC vs MIN

WR32: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs NE

WR33: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL

WR34: Zach Pascal, IND @ NO

WR35: Marquise Brown, BAL vs NYJ

WR36: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs SEA

WR37: Chris Conley, JAC @ OAK

WR38: Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC

WR39: Golden Tate, NYG vs MIA

WR40: Tyrell Williams, OAK vs JAC

WR41: Devante Parker, MIA @ NYG

WR42: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL

WR43: Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB

WR44: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TEN

WR45: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs BUF

WR46: Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG

WR47: Sammy Watkins, KC vs DEN

WR48: Breshad Perriman, TB @ DET

WR49: James Washington, PIT vs BUF

WR50: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CLE

WR51: Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT

WR52: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL

WR53: Justin Watson, TB @ DET

WR54: Diontae Johnson, PIT vs BUF

WR55: Corey Davis, TEN vs HOU

WR56: Russell Gage, ATL @ SF

WR57: Randall Cobb, DAL vs LAR

WR58: Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO

WR59: Danny Amendola, DET vs TB

WR60: Allen Lazard, GB vs CHI

WR61: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs PHI

WR62: Ted Ginn, NO vs IND

WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs ATL

WR64: John Ross, CIN vs NE

WR65: Greg Ward, PHI @ WAS

WR66: Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN

WR67: Jakobi Meyers, NE @ CIN

WR68: Isaiah Ford, MIA @ NYG

WR69: Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN

WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC vs DEN

