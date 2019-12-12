Fantasy Football: Week 15 Defense Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Week 15 fantasy football team defense rankings:
DST1: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs NYJ
DST2: New England Patriots, NE @ CIN
DST3: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs BUF
DST4: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs ATL
DST5: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ WAS
DST6: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ LAC
DST7: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ CAR
DST8: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs DEN
DST9: New Orleans Saints, NO vs IND
DST10: Green Bay Packers, GB vs CHI
DST11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB @ DET
DST12: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ PIT
DST13: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ ARI
DST14: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs MIN
DST15: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs LAR
DST16: New York Giants, NYG vs MIA
DST17: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs HOU
DST18: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ DAL
DST19: Chicago Bears, CHI @ GB
DST20: Houston Texans, HOU @ TEN
DST21: Detroit Lions, DET vs TB
DST22: Oakland Raiders, OAK vs JAC
DST23: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ NO
DST24: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ OAK
DST25: Arizona Cardinals, ARI vs CLE
