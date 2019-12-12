    Fantasy Football: Week 15 Defense Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 15 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Week 15 fantasy football team defense rankings:

    DST1: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs NYJ

    DST2: New England Patriots, NE @ CIN

    DST3: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs BUF

    DST4: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs ATL

    DST5: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ WAS

    DST6: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ LAC

    DST7: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ CAR

    DST8: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs DEN

    DST9: New Orleans Saints, NO vs IND

    DST10: Green Bay Packers, GB vs CHI

    DST11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB @ DET

    DST12: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ PIT

    DST13: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ ARI

    DST14: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs MIN

    DST15: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs LAR

    DST16: New York Giants, NYG vs MIA

    DST17: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs HOU

    DST18: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ DAL

    DST19: Chicago Bears, CHI @ GB

    DST20: Houston Texans, HOU @ TEN

    DST21: Detroit Lions, DET vs TB

    DST22: Oakland Raiders, OAK vs JAC

    DST23: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ NO

    DST24: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ OAK

    DST25: Arizona Cardinals, ARI vs CLE

