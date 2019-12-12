Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 15 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, kicker and flex.



Week 15 fantasy football team defense rankings:

DST1: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs NYJ

DST2: New England Patriots, NE @ CIN

DST3: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs BUF

DST4: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs ATL

DST5: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ WAS

DST6: Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ LAC

DST7: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ CAR

DST8: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs DEN

DST9: New Orleans Saints, NO vs IND

DST10: Green Bay Packers, GB vs CHI

DST11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB @ DET

DST12: Buffalo Bills, BUF @ PIT

DST13: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ ARI

DST14: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs MIN

DST15: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs LAR

DST16: New York Giants, NYG vs MIA

DST17: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs HOU

DST18: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ DAL

DST19: Chicago Bears, CHI @ GB

DST20: Houston Texans, HOU @ TEN

DST21: Detroit Lions, DET vs TB

DST22: Oakland Raiders, OAK vs JAC

DST23: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ NO

DST24: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ OAK

DST25: Arizona Cardinals, ARI vs CLE

