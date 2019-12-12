    Fantasy Football: Week 15 RB Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 60 running backs for Week 15 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    RB Start of the Week: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (vs. ATL)

    Raheem Mostert has emerged as the 49ers running back to own down the stretch. With Matt Breida returning to action in Week 14, Mostert (12) had more touches than Breida (seven) and Tevin Coleman (three) combined last week.

    Over his past two games, Mostert has racked up 263 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 33 touches. More impressively, he put up those numbers in difficult road matchups against the Ravens and Saints.

    In addition, Mostert has now scored in three consecutive games. The 49ers are favored by double digits and have the week’s second-highest implied total.

    RB Sit of the Week: Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (at SF)

    Devonta Freeman was my “Start of the Week” in Week 14, but he goes from the most fantasy-friendly matchup last week (Carolina) to one of the three most difficult this week. Only the Patriots and Bucs have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs this season than the 49ers.

    While Freeman scored last week, it was his first score of the season. On a positive note, he has three-plus receptions in all but one game. That said, he has only 10, 13 and 10 receiving yards in his past three games, respectively, and he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this season.

    Freeman isn’t the worst flex option this week, but he is ranked outside of my top-24 running backs for the week.

    Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

    RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs SEA

    RB2: Derrick Henry, TEN vs HOU

    RB3: Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR

    RB4: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC

    RB5: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs MIA

    RB6: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs LAR

    RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ OAK

    RB8: Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARI

    RB9: Alvin Kamara, NO vs IND

    RB10: Aaron Jones, GB vs CHI

    RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs MIN

    RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL

    RB13: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs JAC

    RB14: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC

    RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL vs NYJ

    RB16: Raheem Mostert, SF vs ATL

    RB17: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs MIN

    RB18: Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS

    RB19: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NE

    RB20: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL

    RB21: David Montgomery, CHI @ GB

    RB22: Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT

    RB23: James White, NE @ CIN

    RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARI

    RB25: Marlon Mack, IND @ NO

    RB26: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs CLE

    RB27: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs PHI

    RB28: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF

    RB29: Sony Michel, NE @ CIN

    RB30: LeSean McCoy, KC vs DEN

    RB31: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG

    RB32: James Conner, PIT vs BUF

    RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB @ DET

    RB34: Jamaal Williams, GB vs CHI

    RB35: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs BUF

    RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN

    RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB

    RB38: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs TB

    RB39: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN

    RB40: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs JAC

    RB41: Latavius Murray, NO vs IND

    RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs ATL

    RB43: Darwin Thompson, KC vs DEN

    RB44: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC

    RB45: Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC

    RB46: Peyton Barber, TB @ DET

    RB47: Chris Thompson, WAS vs PHI

    RB48: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BUF

    RB49: Jalen Richard, OAK vs JAC

    RB50: Tevin Coleman, SF vs ATL

    RB51: David Johnson, ARI vs CLE

    RB52: Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO

    RB53: Gus Edwards, BAL vs NYJ

    RB54: Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS

    RB55: Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN

    RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET vs TB

    RB57: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NE

    RB58: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET

    RB59: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL

    RB60: Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT

    Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

    RB1: Derrick Henry, TEN vs HOU

    RB2: Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR

    RB3: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs SEA

    RB4: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC

    RB5: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs LAR

    RB6: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs MIA

    RB7: Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARI

    RB8: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ OAK

    RB9: Aaron Jones, GB vs CHI

    RB10: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs MIN

    RB11: Alvin Kamara, NO vs IND

    RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL

    RB13: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC

    RB14: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs JAC

    RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL vs NYJ

    RB16: Raheem Mostert, SF vs ATL

    RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NE

    RB18: Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS

    RB19: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs MIN

    RB20: David Montgomery, CHI @ GB

    RB21: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL

    RB22: Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT

    RB23: Marlon Mack, IND @ NO

    RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARI

    RB25: Sony Michel, NE @ CIN

    RB26: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs PHI

    RB27: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs CLE

    RB28: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF

    RB29: James White, NE @ CIN

    RB30: LeSean McCoy, KC vs DEN

    RB31: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG

    RB32: James Conner, PIT vs BUF

    RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB @ DET

    RB34: Jamaal Williams, GB vs CHI

    RB35: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs TB

    RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN

    RB37: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs BUF

    RB38: Latavius Murray, NO vs IND

    RB39: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs JAC

    RB40: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB

    RB41: Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC

    RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs ATL

    RB43: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN

    RB44: Darwin Thompson, KC vs DEN

    RB45: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC

    RB46: Peyton Barber, TB @ DET

    RB47: Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS

    RB48: Tevin Coleman, SF vs ATL

    RB49: Gus Edwards, BAL vs NYJ

    RB50: David Johnson, ARI vs CLE

    RB51: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BUF

    RB52: Chris Thompson, WAS vs PHI

    RB53: Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN

    RB54: Jalen Richard, OAK vs JAC

    RB55: Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO

    RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET vs TB

    RB57: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL

    RB58: Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT

    RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NE

    RB60: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET

