Fantasy Football: Week 15 RB Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
RB Start of the Week: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (vs. ATL)
Raheem Mostert has emerged as the 49ers running back to own down the stretch. With Matt Breida returning to action in Week 14, Mostert (12) had more touches than Breida (seven) and Tevin Coleman (three) combined last week.
Over his past two games, Mostert has racked up 263 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 33 touches. More impressively, he put up those numbers in difficult road matchups against the Ravens and Saints.
In addition, Mostert has now scored in three consecutive games. The 49ers are favored by double digits and have the week’s second-highest implied total.
RB Sit of the Week: Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (at SF)
Devonta Freeman was my “Start of the Week” in Week 14, but he goes from the most fantasy-friendly matchup last week (Carolina) to one of the three most difficult this week. Only the Patriots and Bucs have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs this season than the 49ers.
While Freeman scored last week, it was his first score of the season. On a positive note, he has three-plus receptions in all but one game. That said, he has only 10, 13 and 10 receiving yards in his past three games, respectively, and he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this season.
Freeman isn’t the worst flex option this week, but he is ranked outside of my top-24 running backs for the week.
Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs SEA
RB2: Derrick Henry, TEN vs HOU
RB3: Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR
RB4: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC
RB5: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs MIA
RB6: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs LAR
RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ OAK
RB8: Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARI
RB9: Alvin Kamara, NO vs IND
RB10: Aaron Jones, GB vs CHI
RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs MIN
RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL
RB13: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs JAC
RB14: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC
RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL vs NYJ
RB16: Raheem Mostert, SF vs ATL
RB17: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs MIN
RB18: Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS
RB19: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NE
RB20: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL
RB21: David Montgomery, CHI @ GB
RB22: Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT
RB23: James White, NE @ CIN
RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARI
RB25: Marlon Mack, IND @ NO
RB26: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs CLE
RB27: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs PHI
RB28: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF
RB29: Sony Michel, NE @ CIN
RB30: LeSean McCoy, KC vs DEN
RB31: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG
RB32: James Conner, PIT vs BUF
RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB @ DET
RB34: Jamaal Williams, GB vs CHI
RB35: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs BUF
RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN
RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB
RB38: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs TB
RB39: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN
RB40: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs JAC
RB41: Latavius Murray, NO vs IND
RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs ATL
RB43: Darwin Thompson, KC vs DEN
RB44: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC
RB45: Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC
RB46: Peyton Barber, TB @ DET
RB47: Chris Thompson, WAS vs PHI
RB48: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BUF
RB49: Jalen Richard, OAK vs JAC
RB50: Tevin Coleman, SF vs ATL
RB51: David Johnson, ARI vs CLE
RB52: Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO
RB53: Gus Edwards, BAL vs NYJ
RB54: Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS
RB55: Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN
RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET vs TB
RB57: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NE
RB58: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET
RB59: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL
RB60: Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT
Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):
RB1: Derrick Henry, TEN vs HOU
RB2: Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR
RB3: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs SEA
RB4: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC
RB5: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs LAR
RB6: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs MIA
RB7: Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARI
RB8: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ OAK
RB9: Aaron Jones, GB vs CHI
RB10: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs MIN
RB11: Alvin Kamara, NO vs IND
RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL
RB13: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC
RB14: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs JAC
RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL vs NYJ
RB16: Raheem Mostert, SF vs ATL
RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NE
RB18: Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS
RB19: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs MIN
RB20: David Montgomery, CHI @ GB
RB21: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL
RB22: Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT
RB23: Marlon Mack, IND @ NO
RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARI
RB25: Sony Michel, NE @ CIN
RB26: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs PHI
RB27: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs CLE
RB28: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF
RB29: James White, NE @ CIN
RB30: LeSean McCoy, KC vs DEN
RB31: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG
RB32: James Conner, PIT vs BUF
RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB @ DET
RB34: Jamaal Williams, GB vs CHI
RB35: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs TB
RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN
RB37: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs BUF
RB38: Latavius Murray, NO vs IND
RB39: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs JAC
RB40: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB
RB41: Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC
RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs ATL
RB43: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN
RB44: Darwin Thompson, KC vs DEN
RB45: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC
RB46: Peyton Barber, TB @ DET
RB47: Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS
RB48: Tevin Coleman, SF vs ATL
RB49: Gus Edwards, BAL vs NYJ
RB50: David Johnson, ARI vs CLE
RB51: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BUF
RB52: Chris Thompson, WAS vs PHI
RB53: Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN
RB54: Jalen Richard, OAK vs JAC
RB55: Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO
RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET vs TB
RB57: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL
RB58: Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT
RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NE
RB60: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET
