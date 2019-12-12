Check out Kevin Hanson's top 60 running backs for Week 15 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, WR, TE, kicker, defense and flex.



RB Start of the Week: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (vs. ATL)

Raheem Mostert has emerged as the 49ers running back to own down the stretch. With Matt Breida returning to action in Week 14, Mostert (12) had more touches than Breida (seven) and Tevin Coleman (three) combined last week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Over his past two games, Mostert has racked up 263 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 33 touches. More impressively, he put up those numbers in difficult road matchups against the Ravens and Saints.

In addition, Mostert has now scored in three consecutive games. The 49ers are favored by double digits and have the week’s second-highest implied total.

RB Sit of the Week: Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (at SF)

Devonta Freeman was my “Start of the Week” in Week 14, but he goes from the most fantasy-friendly matchup last week (Carolina) to one of the three most difficult this week. Only the Patriots and Bucs have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs this season than the 49ers.

While Freeman scored last week, it was his first score of the season. On a positive note, he has three-plus receptions in all but one game. That said, he has only 10, 13 and 10 receiving yards in his past three games, respectively, and he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this season.

Freeman isn’t the worst flex option this week, but he is ranked outside of my top-24 running backs for the week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs SEA

RB2: Derrick Henry, TEN vs HOU

RB3: Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR

RB4: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC

RB5: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs MIA

RB6: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs LAR

RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ OAK

RB8: Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARI

RB9: Alvin Kamara, NO vs IND

RB10: Aaron Jones, GB vs CHI

RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs MIN

RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL

RB13: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs JAC

RB14: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC

RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL vs NYJ

RB16: Raheem Mostert, SF vs ATL

RB17: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs MIN

RB18: Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS

RB19: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NE

RB20: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL

RB21: David Montgomery, CHI @ GB

RB22: Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT

RB23: James White, NE @ CIN

RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARI

RB25: Marlon Mack, IND @ NO

RB26: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs CLE

RB27: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs PHI

RB28: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF

RB29: Sony Michel, NE @ CIN

RB30: LeSean McCoy, KC vs DEN

RB31: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG

RB32: James Conner, PIT vs BUF

RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB @ DET

RB34: Jamaal Williams, GB vs CHI

RB35: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs BUF

RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN

RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB

RB38: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs TB

RB39: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN

RB40: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs JAC

RB41: Latavius Murray, NO vs IND

RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs ATL

RB43: Darwin Thompson, KC vs DEN

RB44: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC

RB45: Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC

RB46: Peyton Barber, TB @ DET

RB47: Chris Thompson, WAS vs PHI

RB48: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BUF

RB49: Jalen Richard, OAK vs JAC

RB50: Tevin Coleman, SF vs ATL

RB51: David Johnson, ARI vs CLE

RB52: Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO

RB53: Gus Edwards, BAL vs NYJ

RB54: Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS

RB55: Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN

RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET vs TB

RB57: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NE

RB58: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET

RB59: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL

RB60: Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

RB1: Derrick Henry, TEN vs HOU

RB2: Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR

RB3: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs SEA

RB4: Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC

RB5: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs LAR

RB6: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs MIA

RB7: Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARI

RB8: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ OAK

RB9: Aaron Jones, GB vs CHI

RB10: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs MIN

RB11: Alvin Kamara, NO vs IND

RB12: Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL

RB13: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC

RB14: Josh Jacobs, OAK vs JAC

RB15: Mark Ingram, BAL vs NYJ

RB16: Raheem Mostert, SF vs ATL

RB17: Joe Mixon, CIN vs NE

RB18: Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS

RB19: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs MIN

RB20: David Montgomery, CHI @ GB

RB21: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL

RB22: Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT

RB23: Marlon Mack, IND @ NO

RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARI

RB25: Sony Michel, NE @ CIN

RB26: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs PHI

RB27: Kenyan Drake, ARI vs CLE

RB28: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF

RB29: James White, NE @ CIN

RB30: LeSean McCoy, KC vs DEN

RB31: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG

RB32: James Conner, PIT vs BUF

RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB @ DET

RB34: Jamaal Williams, GB vs CHI

RB35: Bo Scarbrough, DET vs TB

RB36: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN

RB37: Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs BUF

RB38: Latavius Murray, NO vs IND

RB39: DeAndre Washington, OAK vs JAC

RB40: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB

RB41: Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC

RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs ATL

RB43: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN

RB44: Darwin Thompson, KC vs DEN

RB45: Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC

RB46: Peyton Barber, TB @ DET

RB47: Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS

RB48: Tevin Coleman, SF vs ATL

RB49: Gus Edwards, BAL vs NYJ

RB50: David Johnson, ARI vs CLE

RB51: Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs BUF

RB52: Chris Thompson, WAS vs PHI

RB53: Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN

RB54: Jalen Richard, OAK vs JAC

RB55: Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO

RB56: J.D. McKissic, DET vs TB

RB57: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL

RB58: Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT

RB59: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs NE

RB60: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET

More Advice From SI Fantasy

— Week 15 PPR Rankings from FullTime Fantasy: QB, RB, WR, TE

— Dr. Roto’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, including praise for Patrick Laird

— Frankie Taddeo’s Week 15 streaming options: Darius Slayton, Jimmy G and more

— Jaime Eisner’s stock watch on the players trending up and down

— Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire, in case any of them are still available

— Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report combs through the data for fantasy nuggets