Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 quarterbacks for Week 15 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: RB, WR, TE, kicker, defense and flex.

QB Start of the Week: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)

At the beginning of the season, who could have anticipated that Ryan Tannehill would have been a recommended start heading into the semifinals of the fantasy postseason?

Taking over for Marcus Mariota, Tannehill has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in four consecutive games and in six of his past seven. During that four-game span, only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has scored more fantasy points per game than Tannehill (23.4).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This week’s matchup against the Texans only helps Tannehill’s cause. Houston has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, the sixth-most passing yards (265.8 per game) and fifth-most passing touchdowns (28). The Titans have one of the highest implied totals (sixth-most) of the week.

QB Sit of the Week: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at SF)

On a positive note, Matt Ryan has either 300 passing yards and/or multiple passing scores in all but two games this season. Not only is Julio Jones (shoulder) playing at less than 100%, but Ryan will be without Calvin Ridley (abdomen) for the rest of the season.

In addition to injuries to the team’s top receivers, the matchup is difficult despite Drew Brees carving the 49ers up last week. The 49ers have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game. San Francisco leads the NFL in passing defense (150.8 yards per game) and only the Patriots (5.8) have allowed fewer yards per pass attempt than the 49ers (5.9).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings:

QB1: Lamar Jackson, BAL vs NYJ

QB2: Deshaun Watson, HOU @ TEN

QB3: Drew Brees, NO vs IND

QB4: Patrick Mahomes, KC vs DEN

QB5: Russell Wilson, SEA @ CAR

QB6: Jameis Winston, TB @ DET

QB7: Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs HOU

QB8: Dak Prescott, DAL vs LAR

QB9: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs ATL

QB10: Kyler Murray, ARI vs CLE

QB11: Aaron Rodgers, GB vs CHI

QB12: Baker Mayfield, CLE @ ARI

QB13: Kirk Cousins, MIN @ LAC

QB14: Carson Wentz, PHI @ WAS

QB15: Tom Brady, NE @ CIN

QB16: Jared Goff, LAR @ DAL

QB17: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ NYG

QB18: Josh Allen, BUF @ PIT

QB19: Gardner Minshew, JAC @ OAK

QB20: Matt Ryan, ATL @ SF

QB21: Mitch Trubisky, CHI @ GB

QB22: Jacoby Brissett, IND @ NO

QB23: Derek Carr, OAK vs JAC

QB24: Eli Manning, NYG vs MIA

QB25: Philip Rivers, LAC vs MIN

More Advice From SI Fantasy

— Week 15 PPR Rankings from FullTime Fantasy: QB, RB, WR, TE

— Dr. Roto’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, including praise for Patrick Laird

— Frankie Taddeo’s Week 15 streaming options: Darius Slayton, Jimmy G and more

— Jaime Eisner’s stock watch on the players trending up and down

— Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire, in case any of them are still available

— Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report combs through the data for fantasy nuggets