Fantasy Football: Week 15 QB Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: RB, WR, TE, kicker, defense and flex.
QB Start of the Week: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
At the beginning of the season, who could have anticipated that Ryan Tannehill would have been a recommended start heading into the semifinals of the fantasy postseason?
Taking over for Marcus Mariota, Tannehill has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in four consecutive games and in six of his past seven. During that four-game span, only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has scored more fantasy points per game than Tannehill (23.4).
This week’s matchup against the Texans only helps Tannehill’s cause. Houston has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, the sixth-most passing yards (265.8 per game) and fifth-most passing touchdowns (28). The Titans have one of the highest implied totals (sixth-most) of the week.
QB Sit of the Week: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at SF)
On a positive note, Matt Ryan has either 300 passing yards and/or multiple passing scores in all but two games this season. Not only is Julio Jones (shoulder) playing at less than 100%, but Ryan will be without Calvin Ridley (abdomen) for the rest of the season.
In addition to injuries to the team’s top receivers, the matchup is difficult despite Drew Brees carving the 49ers up last week. The 49ers have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game. San Francisco leads the NFL in passing defense (150.8 yards per game) and only the Patriots (5.8) have allowed fewer yards per pass attempt than the 49ers (5.9).
Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings:
QB1: Lamar Jackson, BAL vs NYJ
QB2: Deshaun Watson, HOU @ TEN
QB3: Drew Brees, NO vs IND
QB4: Patrick Mahomes, KC vs DEN
QB5: Russell Wilson, SEA @ CAR
QB6: Jameis Winston, TB @ DET
QB7: Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs HOU
QB8: Dak Prescott, DAL vs LAR
QB9: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs ATL
QB10: Kyler Murray, ARI vs CLE
QB11: Aaron Rodgers, GB vs CHI
QB12: Baker Mayfield, CLE @ ARI
QB13: Kirk Cousins, MIN @ LAC
QB14: Carson Wentz, PHI @ WAS
QB15: Tom Brady, NE @ CIN
QB16: Jared Goff, LAR @ DAL
QB17: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ NYG
QB18: Josh Allen, BUF @ PIT
QB19: Gardner Minshew, JAC @ OAK
QB20: Matt Ryan, ATL @ SF
QB21: Mitch Trubisky, CHI @ GB
QB22: Jacoby Brissett, IND @ NO
QB23: Derek Carr, OAK vs JAC
QB24: Eli Manning, NYG vs MIA
QB25: Philip Rivers, LAC vs MIN
More Advice From SI Fantasy
— Week 15 PPR Rankings from FullTime Fantasy: QB, RB, WR, TE
— Dr. Roto’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, including praise for Patrick Laird
— Frankie Taddeo’s Week 15 streaming options: Darius Slayton, Jimmy G and more
— Jaime Eisner’s stock watch on the players trending up and down
— Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire, in case any of them are still available
— Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report combs through the data for fantasy nuggets