Fantasy Football: Week 15 TE Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, kicker, defense and flex.
TE Start of the Week: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)
Over his past four games, Dallas Goedert has a minimum of six targets every week. While teammate Zach Ertz (44) leads tight ends in targets since Week 11, Goedert is fourth (27). Among tight ends, only Ertz (33) and Darren Waller (21) have more receptions than Goedert during that span.
Washington has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) out for the rest of the season and Nelson Agholor’s (knee) status “up in the air,” the Eagles should continue to rely heavily upon their TE duo in Week 15.
TE Sit of the Week: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys (vs. LAR)
Witten has five-plus catches and seven-plus targets in three of his past four games, but he is a low-upside option in a difficult matchup this week. The 37-year-old tight end has yet to reach 60 yards in a game this season and he has 37 yards or less in five of his past seven games.
The Rams have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):
TE1: George Kittle, SF vs ATL
TE2: Travis Kelce, KC vs DEN
TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI @ WAS
TE4: Darren Waller, OAK vs JAC
TE5: Hunter Henry, LAC vs MIN
TE6: Jared Cook, NO vs IND
TE7: Austin Hooper, ATL @ SF
TE8: Mark Andrews, BAL vs NYJ
TE9: Jack Doyle, IND @ NO
TE10: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ DAL
TE11: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ WAS
TE12: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ CAR
TE13: Ian Thomas, CAR vs SEA
TE14: Noah Fant, DEN @ KC
TE15: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ LAC
TE16: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYG
TE17: O.J. Howard, TB @ DET
TE18: David Njoku, CLE @ ARI
TE19: Jason Witten, DAL vs LAR
TE20: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs HOU
TE21: Darren Fells, HOU @ TEN
TE22: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs NYJ
TE23: Jimmy Graham, GB vs CHI
TE24: Dawson Knox, BUF @ PIT
TE25: Vance McDonald, PIT vs BUF
TE26: Cameron Brate, TB @ DET
TE27: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ LAC
TE28: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs NE
TE29: Nick O'Leary, JAC @ OAK
TE30: Kaden Smith, NYG vs MIA
Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):
TE1: George Kittle, SF vs ATL
TE2: Travis Kelce, KC vs DEN
TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI @ WAS
TE4: Hunter Henry, LAC vs MIN
TE5: Jared Cook, NO vs IND
TE6: Darren Waller, OAK vs JAC
TE7: Mark Andrews, BAL vs NYJ
TE8: Austin Hooper, ATL @ SF
TE9: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ DAL
TE10: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ WAS
TE11: Jack Doyle, IND @ NO
TE12: O.J. Howard, TB @ DET
TE13: Noah Fant, DEN @ KC
TE14: Ian Thomas, CAR vs SEA
TE15: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ CAR
TE16: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ LAC
TE17: David Njoku, CLE @ ARI
TE18: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYG
TE19: Darren Fells, HOU @ TEN
TE20: Jason Witten, DAL vs LAR
TE21: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs HOU
TE22: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs NYJ
TE23: Jimmy Graham, GB vs CHI
TE24: Vance McDonald, PIT vs BUF
TE25: Dawson Knox, BUF @ PIT
TE26: Cameron Brate, TB @ DET
TE27: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ LAC
TE28: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs NE
TE29: Nick O'Leary, JAC @ OAK
TE30: Kaden Smith, NYG vs MIA
More Advice From SI Fantasy
— Week 15 PPR Rankings from FullTime Fantasy: QB, RB, WR, TE
— Dr. Roto’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, including praise for Patrick Laird
— Frankie Taddeo’s Week 15 streaming options: Darius Slayton, Jimmy G and more
— Jaime Eisner’s stock watch on the players trending up and down
— Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire, in case any of them are still available
— Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report combs through the data for fantasy nuggets