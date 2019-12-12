Check out Kevin Hanson's top 30 tight ends for Week 15 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)

Over his past four games, Dallas Goedert has a minimum of six targets every week. While teammate Zach Ertz (44) leads tight ends in targets since Week 11, Goedert is fourth (27). Among tight ends, only Ertz (33) and Darren Waller (21) have more receptions than Goedert during that span.

Washington has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) out for the rest of the season and Nelson Agholor’s (knee) status “up in the air,” the Eagles should continue to rely heavily upon their TE duo in Week 15.

TE Sit of the Week: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys (vs. LAR)

Witten has five-plus catches and seven-plus targets in three of his past four games, but he is a low-upside option in a difficult matchup this week. The 37-year-old tight end has yet to reach 60 yards in a game this season and he has 37 yards or less in five of his past seven games.

The Rams have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

TE1: George Kittle, SF vs ATL

TE2: Travis Kelce, KC vs DEN

TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI @ WAS

TE4: Darren Waller, OAK vs JAC

TE5: Hunter Henry, LAC vs MIN

TE6: Jared Cook, NO vs IND

TE7: Austin Hooper, ATL @ SF

TE8: Mark Andrews, BAL vs NYJ

TE9: Jack Doyle, IND @ NO

TE10: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ DAL

TE11: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ WAS

TE12: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ CAR

TE13: Ian Thomas, CAR vs SEA

TE14: Noah Fant, DEN @ KC

TE15: Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ LAC

TE16: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYG

TE17: O.J. Howard, TB @ DET

TE18: David Njoku, CLE @ ARI

TE19: Jason Witten, DAL vs LAR

TE20: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs HOU

TE21: Darren Fells, HOU @ TEN

TE22: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs NYJ

TE23: Jimmy Graham, GB vs CHI

TE24: Dawson Knox, BUF @ PIT

TE25: Vance McDonald, PIT vs BUF

TE26: Cameron Brate, TB @ DET

TE27: Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ LAC

TE28: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs NE

TE29: Nick O'Leary, JAC @ OAK

TE30: Kaden Smith, NYG vs MIA

