The Five Most Likely 2026 NFL Draft Busts in the AFC

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It’s never fun to project the picks that may not work out. But the reality is that for every star selection in the NFL draft , there are legions of players who don’t become what their teams are hoping for.

Big names coming out of the draft are all over the AFC. The Raiders are hoping they have their franchise quarterback in Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. In New York, the Jets selected Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey to come screaming off the edge for the next decade at MetLife Stadium. Then there are the Titans, who landed Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate to pair with quarterback Cam Ward.

But which picks might end up underwhelming, compared to what the teams and their respective fans are hoping for? Let’s get to the top five in the AFC, beginning with the Steelers and the sport’s paramount position.

5. Drew Allar, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

While a third-round pick doesn’t usually make a piece like this, Allar has to be included. Once thought by some to be a first-round talent, before breaking his ankle amid a disappointing 2025 campaign in Happy Valley (eight touchdowns against three interceptions in six games), Allar was eventually taken by the quarterback-challenged Steelers.

Still, this pick makes little sense. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t committed to playing in 2026, but all indications are he’ll be back for a second season in Pittsburgh. Furthermore, the Steelers drafted Will Howard out of Ohio State last year as their long-term project. Now, Allar is not competing for the starting role but for second-string snaps behind Rodgers.

Drafting a quarterback is rarely a bad idea, but Allar has limited upside, and Pittsburgh had far more pressing needs to address on the second day of the draft. Nothing about this makes sense.

4. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Sadiq is part of what I believe to be the best draft class in the league . However, there are legitimate questions about whether the team that drafted him will utilize his talents correctly.

For starters, New York is in the midst of an offensive overhaul, as evidenced by the trade of Justin Fields and the acquisition of Geno Smith at quarterback. Smith is likely a one-year stopgap before the Jets use one of their three first-round picks in 2027 on an upgrade to that position. Furthermore, New York already has a tight end, Mason Taylor, who caught 44 passes for 369 yards and a touchdown after being a second-round pick in 2025.

Finally, Sadiq is more projection than product. At Oregon, he was a backup for two of his three seasons before shining last year, catching 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. The talent is there, but can the Jets turn him into the star they envision?

3. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Buffalo Bills

Igbinosun was somewhat of an odd pick for the Bills. Buffalo is transitioning from a 4-3 scheme under Sean McDermott to a 3-4 scheme with new coordinator Jim Leonhard, but is seemingly set at boundary corner with Christian Benford and last year’s first-round pick, Maxwell Hairston.

Still, general manager Brandon Beane decided to move up and take Igbinosun in the second round. The knock on the former Buckeye is his inability to avoid penalties, as he was flagged 30 times throughout his college career. Ultra physical, Igbinosun has issues at times, becoming overly aggressive.

Lastly, will he see enough of the field? He doesn’t project as a slot corner, and if he can’t help inside, the Bills might have overdrafted here.

2. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Concepcion is very talented and electrifying with the ball in his hands. This is evident between his 919 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns last year, along with being named a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player. In 2025, Concepcion had two return scores as well for Texas A&M, showcasing his versatility.

That being said, there are some concerns with this fit. For starters, the Browns don’t have an established quarterback heading into training camp, with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders competing for the starting job. Frankly, neither Watson nor Sanders is likely a long-term answer, specifically the former. Then there’s the problem of drops. In college, Concepcion struggled to hold onto the ball, with a 10.3% drop rate in 2025 .

If Concepcion cleans up the drops and gets a quarterback who can find him, he’s a star waiting to happen. But if the Browns continue on the carousel they’ve been on for a quarter century, it'll be tough for any receiver to succeed.

1. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Miami Dolphins

Throughout the predraft process, the talk around Proctor was whether he was fully committed to football . That’s never a good sign for a player who eventually gets taken No. 12, which is where the Dolphins took Proctor in an effort to jumpstart their prolonged rebuild.

At Alabama, Proctor consistently battled weight issues and came into the combine at 352 pounds. If he can keep himself in check physically and show dedication to the sport, he has the talent to be either a blindside protector as he was with the Crimson Tide or slide over to the right side.

Regardless, this isn’t a question of the talent involved. It’s a question of want to, which is always concerning for a player with so much invested in him by the franchise.

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